USC kickoff time vs Michigan Wolverines is surprising but very beneficial

USC Athletics made the announcement on Tuesday about the start time and television assignment for the huge Big Ten football opener against Michigan on Sept. 21.

“The Trojans’ inaugural Big Ten Conference football matchup versus Michigan in the Big House on Sept. 21 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.”

In a landmark game for USC football, the Men of Troy will go to Ann Arbor to tackle the Wolverines and new head coach Sherrone Moore, who takes over from Jim Harbaugh. The Trojans are 6-4 all-time against the Wolverines, with their last meeting being a 32-18 win in the 2007 Rose Bowl.

In 2024, USC will dive into life in the Big Ten, but this Michigan game is the first conference game USC will play as a Big Ten school. There is special resonance to this game.

USC players, coaches and fans all have to love the fact that this is a mid-afternoon game in Michigan. It won’t be an early start at noon Eastern and 9 a.m. Pacific. It won’t be a dreaded “body clock” game for a West Coast team playing in the Eastern time zone. USC not being on Fox Big Noon Saturday should be viewed as a surprise, but also as a source of relief. USC still has to play the game and show it can compete, but this development might increase USC’s chances by a slight degree. Every little bit helps.

Ticket information, via USC Athletics:

USCTrojans.com/tickets

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire