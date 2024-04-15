USC hopes 2024 LSU opener recalls the Pete Carroll era

If you follow our USC call-in show at The Voice of College Football, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 6 p.m. Pacific, you know our callers bring up some great points. One caller raised a comparison on an April call-in show. The caller likened the upcoming USC season opener against LSU with the Auburn game in 2003. It really is a fantastic comparison which works on so many levels. That 2003 Auburn game, one of the more memorable ones of the Pete Carroll era at USC, will hopefully serve as a good parallel to the 2024 LSU opener.

You don’t have to twist your mind into a pretzel to grasp the comparison between 2024 LSU and 2003 Auburn. It’s a very obvious and clear comparison. In 2003 at Auburn, USC went into battle with Matt Leinart, a new quarterback taking over for a Heisman winner, Carson Palmer, the year before. People were optimistic about Leinart, but everyone needed to see him prove on the field that he was worthy of the starting quarterback job and could lead the Trojans at a high level.

The parallel with Miller Moss entering the 2024 LSU game is right there for everyone to see. Moss takes over for a Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. The link with 2024 is there. Now, Miller Moss just needs to complete the circle at USC.

