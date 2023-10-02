USC football is hugely entertaining, but needs to be a little more boring

“Coach Prime” Deion Sanders has brought a ton of excitement to the Colorado Buffaloes program and college football as a whole. USC brings excitement to college football because Trojan games are filled with touchdowns … including those for the other team.

The USC-Colorado game was the most star-studded event I’ve ever been to. The energy was through the roof even though the game started just after 10 a.m. local time in Boulder.

ESPN’s College Football Instagram account showed some celebrities in attendance for the game. Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, LeCrae, DaBaby, Kevin Garnett, Symba, Michael Irvin, Matt Leinart, Terrell Owens and C.C. Sabathia were just some of the big names on hand at Folsom Field.

That is not counting the list of celebrities that were revealed to be going to this Pac-12 affair: LeBron James, Bronny James, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Matthew McConaughey and Will Ferrell.

The irony of it all is that the last time a team was this appealing to celebrities, we had the Pete Carroll-era USC teams in the mid-2000s.

However, those Pete Carroll teams had shutdown defenses. Yes, it was great for the celebrities and neutral fans to see such a hugely entertaining game on Saturday between Coach Prime’s Buffaloes and Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, but USC needs to have a little less entertainment value, and a little more of that Pete Carroll defense.

The stars were very bright in Boulder, but this game needed to have a little less entertainment from USC’s perspective.

Celebrities and USC fans need to know that when the Trojans get a big lead in the second half, the game is over. Right now, that level of certainty doesn’t exist.

What better way to learn than from one of the greatest? Terrell Owens is mentoring Colorado Football WRs and even called out a few for not finishing on plays that they had their man beat! WOM:https://t.co/di0nrxF2lm#WeComing #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/7osC2YNm2I — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) October 2, 2023

Jaylen Brown says that Derrick White was drunk at 10am when they went to the Colorado-USC game 😂 Says he invited Deion Sanders to a #Celtics game https://t.co/EXHoBJMQZl pic.twitter.com/UZz11ZYcMZ — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 2, 2023

DaBaby is in the Colorado student section 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gdY1cju9Cu — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 30, 2023

Kevin Garnett is in Boulder for USC vs Colorado 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1Js6sHpA1H — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 30, 2023

