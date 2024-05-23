USC football fans hope World Series Game 1 doesn’t last 18 innings

The USC-Rutgers football game on Oct. 25 is a Friday night Big Ten special, part of Fox’s new Big Ten football rights package. The football game follows Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Fox. USC football fans hope we won’t have a marathon Friday night World Series game this year. Los Angeles sports fans, especially Dodger fans, remember one Friday night World Series game which went on (seemingly) forever. Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox remains the longest World Series game ever played, both in terms of innings (18) and length of time (7 hours, 20 minutes). The game started just after 5 p.m. local time in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. It ended at 12:30 a.m. Pacific, 3:30 a.m. in Boston.

If Game 1 of the 2024 World Series lasts half as long as Game 3 of the 2018 World Series — which would be 3:40 — Fox might pre-empt or push back the USC-Rutgers game by a modest 10 minutes or so. If the World Series game lasts four and a half or five hours, the first half of USC-Rutgers might get moved to Fox Sports 1 or another alternate channel.

It was worth the wait for Dodger fans in 2018. The 7-hour, 20-minute Game 3 ended with a Dodger win on a Max Muncy walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th. USC football fans will tolerate a marathon Game 1 of the 2024 World Series only if it involves a Dodger victory.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire