USC, Eric Musselman land Michigan transfer Terrance Williams II

The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman have added another player in the transfer portal. This time, USC basketball went to the Big Ten and gained Terrance Williams II from Michigan.

Connor Morrissette of 247Sports has more details on Williams:

“Williams was a team captain at Michigan last season. He averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Williams took a jump as a three-point shooter in his senior year with the Wolverines hitting a career best 39.7 percent of his shots from deep. He’s a career 74.3 percent free throw shooter.

“Williams, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 225 pounds, played the last four seasons at Michigan. He’s unranked in the 247Sports.com transfer portal recruiting rankings. As a high schooler coming out of Gonzaga College in the Washington D.C. area (the same high school as Caleb Williams), Williams was the No. 105 overall recruit and No. 20 power forward nationally. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.”

Beyond having Big Ten experience, and therefore being a player who can more effectively help USC counter its 2025 Big Ten opponents, Williams is notable because he is a Power Five transfer. So many of Eric Musselman’s previous transfers in the 2024 cycle were mid-major players. Williams offers a different perspective and background. Having played in the Big Ten, he should be able to physically withstand the rigors of the coming season at USC.

