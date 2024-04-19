USC’s Eric Gentry is excited about 2024 and Trojans’ new defensive identity

The USC Trojans are preparing for their football spring game on Saturday. Veteran linebacker Eric Gentry is saying things which should have Trojan fans excited for what is to come.

Gentry told assembled media members that “no one wants camp to be done.” That’s a great thing for fans to hear from a player near the end of spring ball. Players relishing competition and enjoying the challenge of being pushed and tested by a new defensive coaching staff is exactly what USC fans wanted to hear. If we are going to see a new-look Eric Gentry and a new-look USC defense, the Trojans are poised to be significantly better on defense than they were in 2023 under Alex Grinch.

Gentry also added that he has been playing more than just linebacker in spring practice, pointing to possible usage as an edge rusher. Gentry disclosed that USC defensive players are doing 116 extra reps after practice, a constant reminder that USC finished No. 116 in the FBS in total defense last season.

We’ll get to see in the spring game just how much progress Eric Gentry and the defense have made.

The biggest scrum today is for Eric Gentry. “People are excited. No one wants camp to be done,” he says. pic.twitter.com/fkL6Y06VBt — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) April 18, 2024

