USC Big Ten tour of Nebraska with Cornhuskers Wire: why Scott Frost failed

June is unofficially “Big Ten month” here at Trojans Wire. We’re definitely following each new recruitment Lincoln Riley finalizes, but when not doing that, we’re spending time learning about USC’s future neighbors in the Big Ten.

We talked to Cornhuskers Wire editor Evan Bredeson about Nebraska football past and present, exploring a lot of different topics about the evolution and the decline of the program over time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One topic we had to address was the failure of Scott Frost, which led to the recent hire of Matt Rhule in Lincoln. Why did Frost, a former Nebraska player who helped lead the school to a national championship in 1997, not thrive as the head coach of the Huskers?

“Scott Frost’s problem was he couldn’t develop talent. He brought in very solid recruiting classes, and the talent never developed,” Bredeson said. “The central piece was Adrian Martinez, his four-star quarterback from California who started as a true freshman, one of the few to ever do that at Nebraska. He never improved from Year 1 to Year 4. He always looked like the same player. That was a recurring theme across the entire team.”

You can catch the full one-hour conversation with Evan below. Follow Cornhuskers Wire for complete Nebraska football coverage:

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire