USC basketball makes early rankings list for 2025 season

In its “way-too-early” top-25 rankings for the 2025 college basketball season, On3 Sports ranked the USC Trojans as the No. 23 team in the country.

Other Big Ten teams made the list: UCLA at No. 16, Purdue at No. 18, and Indiana at No. 21.

The 2023-24 Trojans were led by a trio of guards: Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Isaiah Collier. The Trojans had an 11-man rotation throughout most of the season which included leading rebounder D.J. Rodman and Bronny James.

The Trojans finished a disappointing ninth this past year in the Pac-12 with a 15-18 record. This led to head coach Andy Enfield leaving to take the SMU job.

USC brought in former Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman this offseason. The Trojans added Desmond Claude from Xavier as their top-rated transfer. Clause scored 16.6 points per game last season. The Trojans also brought in forward Saint Thomas from Northern Colorado, guards Bryce Pope (UC San Diego) and Clark Slajchert (Penn), and wing Chibuzo Agbo Jr. out of Boise State.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire