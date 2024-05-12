USC is among top schools for four-star WR Donovan Olugbode

Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode has narrowed down his list of schools to USC, Missouri, Washington, Oregon and Florida, according to On3’s Chad Simmons. This is another USC football recruiting foray for a wide receiver at a point in time when defensive and offensive linemen are the program’s foremost needs.

Olugbode is coming off an official visit to Washington over the weekend, and will visit the Trojans from May 31-June 2 and the Florida Gators from June 14-16. Olugbode also plans to officially visit the Missouri Tigers on the weekend of May 25 and the Oregon Ducks in early June.

As a junior, Olugbode pulled in 31 receptions for 561 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.1 yards per reception and 62.3 yards per contest in nine games played.

He is rated by On3 as the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida. He’s also rated as the No. 90 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Donovan Olugbode is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6'2 195 WR from Aurora, IL is ranked as a Top 175 Recruit in '25 (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/jTaFEJ5qNr pic.twitter.com/BZQaegeuq8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 8, 2024

