USC alumnus Steven Aripez is a big Reggie Bush fan

Steven Aripez started taking film seriously at age 16. Beginning as a writer, he then realized he had a passion for directing. The USC alumnus is building a career and collecting filmmaking experiences he hopes to translate into a legacy, much as Reggie Bush turned moments of individual brilliance into a national championship and Heisman Trophy on the gridiron.

“The Director’s Cut” is Aripez’s first full feature film. We talked to him about his favorite sports movie and who his favorite athletes were growing up in Southern California.

Trojans Wire: Who were your favorite athletes growing up?

Steven Aripez: have so many. In basketball, my favorites are Paul Pierce, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Steve Francis, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Garnett, and Anthony Edwards. I really hope Ant-Man can win the championship this year.

As for football, LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Bush, Priest Holmes, Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees and Michael Vick.

In Combat sports, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Mauricio Shogun Rua, Israel Adesanya, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Quinton Jackson, Terence Crawford, Juan Manuel Marquez and Jermain Taylor.

Trojans Wire: Do you plan on making a sports movie one day?

Steven Aripez: I do. I have a Muay Thai tournament sports film idea and a story about the 2005 MMA Pride FC Middleweight Grand Prix that is inspired by my experience watching that amazing tournament unfold.

Trojans Wire: What’s your favorite sports movies of all time?

Steven Aripez: “He Got Game.” It’s also my favorite film by Spike Lee. “He Got Game” is emotionally devasting and inspiring. Denzel (Washington) has never been better, in my opinion. The visuals, music, and the portrayal of basketball is amazing.

