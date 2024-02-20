USC is added to top 10 list for four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl, who plays at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia, listed his top 10 schools days ago. The USC Trojans have made the cut.

Hasenhuetl, originally from Germany, picked Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State, USC, Arkansas, and Miami as his top 10, but he has had over 35 offers in all.

Hasenhuetl came to the United States four years ago for the start of his freshman season. While he is an international prospect, Hasenhuetl has been playing “American” football for the last eight years.

According to 247Sports, Hasenhuetl is a four-star prospect, the No. 100 prospect in the nation, the No. 4 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson needs to look everywhere for offensive line help and depth. Going to Georgia isn’t new, but paying attention to an international prospect does reflect a greater scope of awareness and curiosity. It’s good to see USC’s staff being so vigilant, particularly at a position of such acute need for the Trojans as they enter the Big Ten Conference.

