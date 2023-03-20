USC 2023-2024 roster shows why Trojans are in a position to improve a lot

The USC men’s basketball team lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to Michigan State, creating understandable anxiety about this program’s ceiling and its future.

After a second straight first-round exit from the Big Dance, it is easy to think that USC is stuck and stagnant, and that the program doesn’t have a higher ceiling or the ability to significantly raise the bar in terms of both expectations and performance. Yet, if you look at what Andy Enfield is likely bringing back for the 2023-2024 season, it’s clear that USC is primed to make a significant leap forward.

The Trojans didn’t have depth this past season. They should have a lot of depth next season. USC didn’t have polished, developed frontcourt players this past season. It should have exactly that in 2024. USC didn’t have a brilliant true point guard last season. Boogie Ellis is a great scorer, but that’s not the same as a classic point guard who dominates the whole game with his ballhandling and passing. Drew Peterson’s court vision is special, but Peterson often posts up defenders with his size and doesn’t play a true point guard’s style of game. Isaiah Collier is a true point guard. He and the other pieces of the roster give USC a lot more upside heading into next season.

Let’s take an early look at the core parts of this roster:

ISAIAH COLLIER

USC basketball has landed a huge commitment from Isaiah Collier, a 5-star, 6-3, 190-pound point guard from Marietta, GA. The Class of 2023 prospect, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports, chose @USC_Hoops over UCLA, Michigan, and others. pic.twitter.com/TPMWgBvqj4 — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 16, 2022

Collier is the elite point guard Andy Enfield has needed ever since Jordan McLaughlin left. People wonder why Enfield’s USC offenses aren’t better. The answer is less about scheme, more about lacking a dominant point guard who can command the game. Enfield has his point guard. USC’s offense should be a lot better.

ARRINTEN PAGE

Page and Isaiah Collier are teammates, giving USC two players who know about and understand each other. The Trojans are getting chemistry, not just talent, on their 2023-2024 roster.

VINCENT IWUCHUKWU

Mar 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) beats USC Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu (3) to a rebound in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Remember: Iwuchukwu’s cardiac arrest last July prevented him from getting in a full offseason of training and workouts. Assuming he can go through a full offseason of workouts this year, he should be substantially improved as a player. Then consider the possibility of Iwuchukwu playing 30 minutes a night, every night. USC will have a better player who can play a lot more minutes. This will give the Trojans a significantly productive player and a roster in which other players don’t have to play as many minutes. USC is going to have real depth on its roster next season, provided everyone stays healthy.

REESE DIXON-WATERS

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans guard Reese Dixon-Waters (2) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes guard Ethan Wright (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dixon-Waters didn’t have a dramatic breakout season, but he was decent. Now, as he moves from his sophomore to junior year, RDW will be expected to take a significant leap forward. If he does, this team will be loaded, given that Collier at the point and Iwuchukwu in the paint should have star-level talent. Dixon-Waters is going to get high-quality shots with Collier and Vince The Prince on the floor.

JOSHUA MORGAN

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24) goes to the basket in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan, a junior, should come back for one more season. If he continues to improve, he will make USC even better. USC could go to a big lineup with Morgan and Iwuchukwu at times. Collier could throw a lot of lob passes for dunks and layups next season. It’s exciting to think about.

KIJANI WRIGHT

January 14, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Kijani Wright (33) is greeted by fans after the game against the Utah Utes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine this: Iwuchukwu playing 30 minutes per game, Morgan 20, Wright 18. Every night.

USC will have a lot of big-man depth, rivaling what it had with the Mobley brothers in 2021. The Mobleys were better scorers, but with Iwuchukwu, Morgan and Wright all sharing minutes, USC has a collection of three bigs who can defend and rebound and have the size and length to make life very difficult for opponents. They all need to get better and stronger, but assuming they do, USC will be able to send a lot of big bodies at opponents and dominate the glass.

TRE WHITE

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) goes to the basket defended by USC Trojans guard Tre White (22) in the first half at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

White had a solid freshman season. Put him with Collier and Kobe Johnson and two big men as a sophomore with a more developed game. That sounds like a winning combination for USC.

KOBE JOHNSON

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Kobe Johnson (0) shoots the ball past Colorado Buffaloes guard Nique Clifford (32) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Johnson was USC’s third-best player behind Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson in 2023. Now he gets to play with a top point guard, Collier, and an improved Iwuchukwu plus an older, more reliable Dixon-Waters and an advanced version of Tre White. USC is going to have experienced players, real depth on the wings and in the paint, and the point guard who can knit everything together.

This team should contend for a top-five seed at the NCAA Tournament, and if it can get an elite shooter in the transfer portal, watch out.

