USATF faces lawsuit for negligence after athlete collapsed from heat exhaustion at Olympic trials

USA Track & Field hosted the Olympic Track & Field team trials at Hayward Field in June, 2021 – a month that marked the highest-ever temperatures in Eugene, Oregon’s recorded history.

Now, the organization is being sued for negligence after Taliyah Brooks collapsed during the heptathlon and was later hospitalized for heat exhaustion after competing in 111-degree heat.

“The complaint is asking the court to set aside a clause that USATF is trying to enforce that would prevent Taliyah Brooks from holding them accountable for its negligence,” Brooks’ lawyer Bill Blocke told Yahoo Sports.

The complaint, obtained by Yahoo Sports, cites USATF’s denial of the Athletes’ Advisory Council’s petition to move the heptathlon trials from the hottest part of the day in a historic heat wave.

It also alleges that USATF failed to adequately staff the event, provide sufficient medical attention or even have an ambulance at the site.

While local news channels warned of the extreme conditions, Brooks was ranked 2nd in the outdoor competition entering the second day of the heptathlon. Bracing herself to complete a seven-event outdoor competition, she felt off as she completed long jump, the first event of the day.

She competed in 108-degree weather the day prior and attempted to hydrate and continue. As she warmed up for javelin, the track reportedly reached 150 degrees compared to the 111-degree off-track temperature.

Before Brooks could compete, she collapsed. She woke up in an ice tub with the realization that she wouldn’t make it to the Olympics, screaming as she waited for the ambulance to arrive.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 27: USATF is being sued after Taliyah Brooks collapsed before the Women's Heptathlon Javelin during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

USATF denied Brooks any assistance

“Not only did she miss the Olympics, but It really impacted her ability to perform at the level that she had been competing at for probably about another year,” Blocke told Yahoo Sports. “It really set her career back and she was looking for some assistance from USATF. They said that they were not going to provide her any.”

USATF and their insurance company delivered the news to Brook in part, by mail.

The letters, obtained by Yahoo Sports, contain reminders of the multiple release forms Brooks signed in order to compete. “Should this claim get into litigation, USA Track & Field will rely on the waiver as one of its defenses,” the organization wrote.

USATF’s insurance company wrote, “USATF was aware of extreme heat conditions on the weekend of the competition finals and took necessary precaution,” in their letter denying Brooks assistance.

Blocke stressed Brooks' case is crucial for all athletes.

“This is an important case for the protection of the health and well-being of athletes,” Blocke said. “If a national governing body like USATF can avoid accountability for its negligence as a condition of entry into the U.S. Olympic Trials then any promise by USATF that it will protect its athletes is empty and unenforceable.”

Yahoo Sports reached out to USATF for comment.