USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year
The top performers from boys high school lacrosse teams across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watch list.
There’s still plenty of time to send in suggestions ahead of the big event in August, when the Players of the Year will be announced — names can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
So far, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Hartland’s Drew Lockwood winds up to score one of his two goals during a 15-6 victory over Brighton. USA TODAY
Preston Blue — SR, A | University School | Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Owen Burke — SR, A | Cherry Creek High School | Greenwood Village, Colorado
Ben Burmeister — SR, M | Staples High School | Westport, Connecticut
Sean Butler — SR, A | Conifer Senior High School | Conifer, Colorado
Kyle Colsey — SR, A | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut
Chris Constantine — SR, LSM | Yorktown High School | Yorktown Heights, New York
Doster Crowell — SR, A | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut
Buck Cunningham — SR, G | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Jack Curran — JR, D | Needham High School | Needham, Massachusetts
Caden Daley — SR, A | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan
Alex Dumont — SR, LSM | Bishop Guertin High School | Nashua, New Hampshire
Brady Dumont — SR, A | Bishop Guertin High School | Nashua, New Hampshire
Dylan Faison — SO, A | Pine Crest School | Boca Raton, Florida
James Finch — SO, A | St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Brayden Fountain — SR, A | Allatoona High School | Acworth, Georgia
Cole Frank — SR, FOGO | Pinkerton Academy | Derry, New Hampshire
Dylan Furshman — JR, FOGO | Jupiter High School | Jupiter, Florida
Pat Grimley — SR, M | Ocean City High School | Ocean City, New Jersey
Caden Harshbarger — SR, M | Lake Mary High School | Lake Mary, Florida
Luke Harwich — SO, A | Algonquin Regional High School | Northborough, Massachusetts
Jack Herron — SR, A | Wyoming Seminary | Kingston, Pennsylvania
Khalif Hocker — JR, M | St. Xavier High School | Cincinnati, Ohio
Luke Jamin — SR, D | Rumson-Fair Haven High School | Rumson, New Jersey
Matt Jeffery — SR, M | Cheshire High School | Cheshire, Connecticut
Daylin John-Hill — SR, A | The Bolles School | Jacksonville, Florida
Tyler Juhlin — SR, A | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey
Francis Keneally — SR, LSM | Warwick Valley High School | Warwick, New York
James Kenney — SR, D/LSM | Needham High School | Needham, Massachusetts
Connor Kruse — SR, A | Orange High School | Hillsborough, North Carolina
John Paul Lagunowich — SR, M | Chatham High School | Chatham Township, New Jersey
Keegan Lathrop — SR, A | Cape Elizabeth High School | Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Drew Lockwood — SR, M | Hartland High School | Hartland, Michigan
Jared Maznik — SR, M | Western Reserve Academy | Hudson, Ohio
Cam Michaud — SR, A | Grafton High School | Grafton, Massachusetts
Charlie O’Brien — SR, A | Erie High School | Erie, Colorado
Landon Parker — SR, FOGO | Grand Ledge High School | Grand Ledge, Michigan
Daniel Picart — SR, M | Pleasantville High School | Pleasantville, New York
Brady Pokorny — SR, A | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut
Quinn Power — SR, FOGO | Lakeville North High School | Lakeville, Minnesota
Chris Reinhardt — SR, M | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut
Michael Savadove — SR, D | Radnor High School | Wayne, Pennsylvania
Jack Schultz — SR, A | Ridgewood High School | Ridgewood, New Jersey
Davis Searle — SR, A | Fremont High School | Ogden, Utah
Cooper Simpson — SR, D | St. Francis DeSales High School | Columbus, Ohio
Oliver Skeean — JR, D/LSM | Walton High School | Marietta, Georgia
Graham Stevens — SR, G | The Pingry School | Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Cam Taylor — JR, G | Salesianum School | Wilmington, Delaware
Matt Wills — SR, D | La Salle College High School | Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania
Riley Wilson — SR, M/A | Benedictine Military School | Savannah, Georgia
Brevin Wilson — SR, A | Cannon School | Concord, North Carolina
From the HSSA
Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.
Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.
Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.