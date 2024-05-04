USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

The top performers from boys high school lacrosse teams across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watch list.

So far, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

Preston Blue — SR, A | University School | Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Owen Burke — SR, A | Cherry Creek High School | Greenwood Village, Colorado

Ben Burmeister — SR, M | Staples High School | Westport, Connecticut

Sean Butler — SR, A | Conifer Senior High School | Conifer, Colorado

Kyle Colsey — SR, A | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut

Chris Constantine — SR, LSM | Yorktown High School | Yorktown Heights, New York

Doster Crowell — SR, A | New Canaan High School | New Canaan, Connecticut

Buck Cunningham — SR, G | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Jack Curran — JR, D | Needham High School | Needham, Massachusetts

Caden Daley — SR, A | Detroit Country Day School | Beverly Hills, Michigan

Alex Dumont — SR, LSM | Bishop Guertin High School | Nashua, New Hampshire

Brady Dumont — SR, A | Bishop Guertin High School | Nashua, New Hampshire

Dylan Faison — SO, A | Pine Crest School | Boca Raton, Florida

James Finch — SO, A | St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Brayden Fountain — SR, A | Allatoona High School | Acworth, Georgia

Cole Frank — SR, FOGO | Pinkerton Academy | Derry, New Hampshire

Dylan Furshman — JR, FOGO | Jupiter High School | Jupiter, Florida

Pat Grimley — SR, M | Ocean City High School | Ocean City, New Jersey

Caden Harshbarger — SR, M | Lake Mary High School | Lake Mary, Florida

Luke Harwich — SO, A | Algonquin Regional High School | Northborough, Massachusetts

Jack Herron — SR, A | Wyoming Seminary | Kingston, Pennsylvania

Khalif Hocker — JR, M | St. Xavier High School | Cincinnati, Ohio

Luke Jamin — SR, D | Rumson-Fair Haven High School | Rumson, New Jersey

Matt Jeffery — SR, M | Cheshire High School | Cheshire, Connecticut

Daylin John-Hill — SR, A | The Bolles School | Jacksonville, Florida

Tyler Juhlin — SR, A | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey

Francis Keneally — SR, LSM | Warwick Valley High School | Warwick, New York

James Kenney — SR, D/LSM | Needham High School | Needham, Massachusetts

Connor Kruse — SR, A | Orange High School | Hillsborough, North Carolina

John Paul Lagunowich — SR, M | Chatham High School | Chatham Township, New Jersey

Keegan Lathrop — SR, A | Cape Elizabeth High School | Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Drew Lockwood — SR, M | Hartland High School | Hartland, Michigan

Jared Maznik — SR, M | Western Reserve Academy | Hudson, Ohio

Cam Michaud — SR, A | Grafton High School | Grafton, Massachusetts

Charlie O’Brien — SR, A | Erie High School | Erie, Colorado

Landon Parker — SR, FOGO | Grand Ledge High School | Grand Ledge, Michigan

Daniel Picart — SR, M | Pleasantville High School | Pleasantville, New York

Brady Pokorny — SR, A | Darien High School | Darien, Connecticut

Quinn Power — SR, FOGO | Lakeville North High School | Lakeville, Minnesota

Chris Reinhardt — SR, M | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut

Michael Savadove — SR, D | Radnor High School | Wayne, Pennsylvania

Jack Schultz — SR, A | Ridgewood High School | Ridgewood, New Jersey

Davis Searle — SR, A | Fremont High School | Ogden, Utah

Cooper Simpson — SR, D | St. Francis DeSales High School | Columbus, Ohio

Oliver Skeean — JR, D/LSM | Walton High School | Marietta, Georgia

Graham Stevens — SR, G | The Pingry School | Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Cam Taylor — JR, G | Salesianum School | Wilmington, Delaware

Matt Wills — SR, D | La Salle College High School | Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

Riley Wilson — SR, M/A | Benedictine Military School | Savannah, Georgia

Brevin Wilson — SR, A | Cannon School | Concord, North Carolina

From the HSSA

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

