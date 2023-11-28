USA TODAY All-Big Ten football team 2023: OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. is Player of the Year

Considering their status all season long as the top two teams in the Big Ten, it's unsurprising Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in conference play) and Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) lead the way on the all-Big Ten 2023 college football team, as determined by the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Despite the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss to the Wolverines during Rivalry Week, it's Ohio State that leads the way in 2023 with seven overall selections. That includes two by Marvin Harrison Jr., who on top of being named to the first team as a receiver was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He was the only unanimous selection among the beat writers who cover the Big Ten's football programs and voted on the 2023 all-Big Ten team.

Michigan and Iowa (10-2, 7-2) finished tied for second ith five all-Big Ten selections: The Wolverines had several selections on offense (including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Drake Nugent). Iowa, meanwhile, had all of its selections come on defense or special teams, with Cooper DeJean earning recognition both as a defensive back and all-purpose player.

Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois each had two selections apiece, whereas Rutgers, Indiana and Northwestern had one. The Wildcats' selection was at Coach of the Year, where David Braun was a clear favorite over Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, the only other coach to receive votes. Dillon Thieneman of Purdue also earned Newcomer of the Year.

In all, 10 of the league's 14 teams have representation on the all-Big Ten team for 2023. Here is the team, as voted by the 11 beat writers who cover the conference:

OFFENSE

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Running back: Blake Corum, Michigan

Running back: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Wide receiver: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State*

Wide receiver: Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Tight end: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Offensive line: Josh Fryar, Ohio State

Offensive line: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Offensive line: Zak Zinter, Michigan

Offensive line: Matthew Jones, Ohio State

Offensive line: Drake Nugent, Michigan

DEFENSE

Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) high five after a play at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in Iowa City.

Defensive line: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Defensive line: Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Defensive line: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Defensive line: Nic Scourton, Purdue

Linebacker: Jay Higgins, Iowa

Linebacker: Aaron Casey, Indiana

Linebacker: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Defensive back: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Defensive back: Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Defensive back: Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Defensive back: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

SPECIAL TEAMS

Minnesota Golden Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich kicks a 25-yard field goal against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kicker: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

All-purpose: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

AWARDS

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. makes a catch against Michigan defensive backs Quinten Johnson and Mike Sainristil during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Coach of the Year: David Braun, Northwestern

Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State*

Newcomer of the Year: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue

* Indicates unanimous selection

