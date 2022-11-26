How can USA qualify for the World Cup last 16?

“How can the USA qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and make it out of the group stage?”

That is the question you will hear time and time again ahead of their Group B finale against Iran on Tuesday, November 29 at 2pm ET.

As the information below tells you, the equation is now very simple for Gregg Berhalter’s young side.

After their draws against Wales and England to kick off Group B play, it all goes down to the final 90 minutes against Iran to see whether or not they can reach the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Group B table heading into final group stage game

1. England – 4 points (+4 GD)

2. Iran – 3 points (-2)

3. USA – 2 points (0 GD)

4. Wales – 1 point (-2 GD)

Group B remaining schedule

Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

How the USA can qualify for the last 16

Win against Iran

How the USA will not qualify for the last 16

Draw against Iran

Lose against Iran

