U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone will run for reelection in 2021 - sources

United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone never asked to occupy the position she ascended to after her predecessor stepped down earlier this year. Now she wants to keep the job.

Parlow Cone said Monday that she would run for reelection as U.S. Soccer’s president at the federation’s annual general meeting in early 2021, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. Parlow Cone, a key member of the iconic 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup champion U.S. national team who was elected as the non-profit governing body’s vice president two years ago, made the announcement in an email sent to federation membership.

“It has been an honor to work alongside our amazing U.S. Soccer staff and members to see the tremendous work that everyone puts in every day to grow the game,” Parlow Cone, 42, wrote in the message, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo. “It’s clear there are exciting times ahead for U.S. Soccer and for the sport in the United States, which is why I am planning to seek election for another year as U.S. Soccer President.”

U.S. Soccer’s bylaws require an election to be held at its next yearly meeting following any change to the presidency. Former president Carlos Cordeiro, who in 2018 emerged from a field that included a record eight candidates that included former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo and ex-U.S. men’s national team midfielder Kyle Martino, resigned in March under pressure from fans and sponsors after federation lawyers used sexist language to argue its case in a equal pay lawsuit brought by its world-beating women’s team. In May, a federal judge dismissed most of the players’ claims. The USWNT won its fourth World Cup, and second in a row, last year.

If she is successful, Parlow Cone would serve the final year of Cordiero’s four-year term. It’s no clear who, if anyone, will run against Parlow Cone next year. Either way, another presidential election will be held in 2022.

Cordeiro replaced longtime USSF prez Sunil Gulati, who decided not to run for a fourth and final term after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

More from Yahoo Sports: