US Open 2021, round three: live score and latest updates from Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy has made a good start to his round - GETTY IMAGES

09:40 PM

Richard Bland shortsides himself...

...at the fifth. He's in the bunker and chips out of the sand to give himself a 20-foot par putt.

09:38 PM

09:35 PM

Brooks Koepka drops a shot at the 12th

He's back at one-under. Just when you think he's going to make some sort of charge he makes a mistake and drops back. He's far from out of it but he does look short of his best - after returning from injury his team said they didn't expect him to be back to his best until September, perhaps they were right.

09:32 PM

Another birdie for Rory

After that bad luck he two-putts on the par -five 13th to get to four-under for the day and three-under for the tournament. He's looking mightily impressive.

09:31 PM

Louis Oosthuizen is now only...

...two back. The man with the best swing in the game birdies the fifth to get back to four-under. The Big Names are making their move.

09:29 PM

Bad luck for Rory McIlroy?

09:27 PM

Rory is on fire at the moment

He's just gone through three of the toughest holes on the course in two-under. He then fires in his approach to 13 and it clatters the flag stick. It deflects it to the back to the green rather than the bunkers, it could have been worse BUT it could have been so much better.

09:25 PM

Russell Henley takes sole lead once again

He birdies the fourth to go to six-under. Bland pars and is one back.

09:24 PM

Bubba Watson pull his approach to the sixth...

...into the crowd and for once a pro yells 'FORE' it's not that tough...

Here's our very own James Corrigan on the arrogance of golfers not shouting 'FORE'...

READ: It can only be arrogance stopping pros shouting 'Fore!' - this dangerous attitude must be stopped

09:20 PM

Bland and Henley are both on the dance floor at the fourth

The American has a five-footer for birdie.

09:17 PM

09:16 PM

Fifteen are separated by just...

...four shots.

Did I say this was tight and wide open?

09:15 PM

Jon Rahm is doing his think of talking at the ground

He's a demonstrative chap, and he misses a good birdie chance at the fifth - he's level-par for the day and two-under for the tournament.

09:11 PM

That Rory birdie

09:10 PM

Brooks Koepka has back-to-back birdies

At nine and 10. He's now two-under.

09:09 PM

Rory McIlroy makes his move!

He's just three off the lead now after the most unlikely of birdies at the 12th. He was short and in the rough with his approach. But he chips in from distance with his third and he's now two-under.

09:05 PM

DeChambeau is two-under...

...for his round and the tournament. That's thanks to a great par save at the seventh. He was wide right off the tee on the par four, but a great rescue from the rough and a two-putt gave him a par that would have felt like a birdie. Not bogeys on his card so far.

09:03 PM

Bland was aggressive with the putter...

...on the second. His attempt goes five-feet past the hole. He has a knee-trembler for par now. He sends it into the back of the hole and is still to miss inside 10 feet this week. That's some record through 38 holes of a major.

Henley has a long putt for par. He misses and goes back to five-under.

Henley - five-under

Bland - five-under

08:58 PM

Rory is playing well

Fresh off the birdie at 10 his six-foot birdie putt at the 11th flirts with the hole but stays up. That was a great chance to gain some momentum. He stays at one-under.

08:57 PM

Bland has 104 yards into the second

He flies it past the pin and it doesn't spin back - he still has a half-decent chance for birdie. Henley, on the same hole, is in trouble off the tee and has to hack it 40 yards short on the green.

08:54 PM

Henley's putt for the lead

Solo leader. 🐦



Birdie at the first gets @RussHenleyGolf to -6.pic.twitter.com/cpoyOug7gd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2021

08:53 PM

Rory plays a great tee shot on the par-three 11th

He's got a great shot at another birdie.

Meanwhile, Lee Westwood birdies the ninth to move to level-par, he's now only six shots back of the new leader.

08:51 PM

08:49 PM

Birdies for McIlroy and DeChambeau

Rory gets to one-under with a birdie at 10 - he's two-under for his round. And the defending champion sinks a birdie chance at the sixth to move to two-under.

The Big Names are simmering.

08:48 PM

Russell Henley takes the solo lead

He sinks his birdie chance to go to six-under. Bland makes par to stay at five-under.

08:43 PM

Richard Bland's approach...

...is safe, it's 25 feet below the flag at the first and that should settle his nerves. His playing partner and co-leader, Russell Henley goes past the flag and has a similar-length putt for bogey.

08:41 PM

No one is making a charge at the leaders

Brooks Koepka has missed a few birdie chances so far and has now bogeyed the eighth - he's back to level-par.

08:39 PM

Louis Oosthuizen always turns up at majors

And he's doing well this week, so far, at Torrey Pines - BUT he gets his third round off with a bogey at the first to fall back to three-under.

08:38 PM

The final group are on the first tee

Russell Henley tees it up first - his drive finds the fairway on the right.

Then Richard Bland is up - his driving has been brilliant so far and he gets his third round off to a good start as his tee shot also finds the short stuff on the right.

Bland just needs to keep doing what he's been doing...

08:34 PM

Rahm makes a mistake at the second

He chips into the bunker after a big drive.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wolff's round gets under way with a drive into the right rough, His approach still finds the green, though.

DeChambeau misses a short birdie putt on the fifth and stays at one-under.

08:24 PM

Rahm's birdie attempt at the first...

...is pulled and he has to settle for par. He stays at two-under.

It's a par for his playing partner Bubba Watson and he too remains on two-under.

08:22 PM

Some people don't really like DeChambeau

And sometimes it's not tough to understand why they may not be huge fans.

Bryson aiming towards the gallery to the right of 4, blasting driver and reaching for the tee without even considering yelling fore while it lands DIRECTLY in said gallery.... the toughest of scenes. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2021

08:19 PM

Rory McIlroy is going along nicely

He's one-under for his round and hasn't been in much danger. He's had a few looks at birdies and could now do with a few of those chances dropping.

Meanwhile, Rahm has an eight-footer for birdie at the first.

08:14 PM

Jon Rahm is on the first tee

He's at two-under and has won at Torrey Pines. Could this be his major breakthrough? If he shoots in the 60s today, it could be.

This is the third time Jon Rahm has been in the top-10 through 36 holes in a major (previous 3 instances were each at The Masters).



His 3rd rounds: 73, 71, 72.



Does he shoot in the 60s today? — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 19, 2021

08:09 PM

Brooks Koepka misses the birdie chance at the sixth

He stays at one-under.

08:08 PM

It happens to everyone

Four putts from five feet. 😵



Brian Harman providing us with a putting display we can all relate to! 😓



📺 Watch the third round of the #USOpen live on Sky Sports Golf or follow updates via the live blog. pic.twitter.com/FSyQCyKOK9 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2021

08:07 PM

One of the favourites

Xander Schauffele, opens with a bogey. He's now back at one-under. He's been looking forward to his national championship being played on his local course, he's still in a good position to mount a charge for the title.

08:04 PM

DeChambeau stays at one-under...

...through the third. He had a good look at birdie but his putt never looked like going in.

As that putt stayed up Brooks Koepka's approach to the par-four sixth lands 15 feet from the pin. He's looking good (though, I've said that the first two rounds and his rounds then unravelled...) Rory McIlroy pars the seventh to stay at level-par.

07:59 PM

Having birdied the second...

...Koepka has hit three pars. He's doing just fine and stays on one-under.

DeChambeau pars the second and, like his rival is one-under for the tournament.

07:52 PM

Most people will agree

Unreasonably excited for Richard Bland's round today. Been sleeping on a US Open lead for over 24 hours. 48 years old and never experienced anything remotely similar. One of the only sporting events where these kinds of things can happen.



Hope like hell he sticks around. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2021

07:51 PM

DeChambeau drives it 352 on the second

That's to the front of the greenside bunker. It's almost gone too far. He chips to the heart of the green and has a longish putt for birdie.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has a long birdie putt on the sixth that hits the flag stick. He's at level-par and it's a good start for the former world No.1.

07:46 PM

After a great fightback yesterday...

...it's a disappointing start for Collin Morikawa. He bogeys the third to fall back to one-over. He was strongly fancied coming into the tournament but he playing catch up at the moment and it's not going his way,

07:42 PM

It's a great start for you know who...

....Yep, you've guessed it, it's a birdie for DeChambeau. He's at one-under after the first, which, as coincidence would have it, is the same score his great friend Brooks Koepka is on.

07:38 PM

DeChambeau drove into the right-hand bunker

The same one Rory McIlroy drove into, and, as if Rory, his approach gives him a great chance of birdie. Can he, unlike the Northern Irishman, start his round with a bang?

07:32 PM

Bryson DeChambeau is about to tee off

It's mostly anxiety dreams that wake me up at night, not swing thoughts. But each to their own...

07:28 PM

Paul Casey on his round of 67

"Conditions are perfect for golf, slightly overcast, slight wind, it’s Saturday and you have to try and make birdies and that’s what’s going on today."

07:23 PM

Brooks Koepka birdies the second

His drive left him 74 yards to the hole, his approach left a four-foot birdie chance and he made no mistake. He's at one-under now.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas birdies the first to also get to one-under for the tournament.

07:20 PM

Rory is going well so far

He's had three sighters at birdie and made one of them. He's one-under for his round through four and level-par for the tournament.

07:18 PM

Brooks Koepka's round is under way

He's parred the first. There have been moments during both the the first two rounds where it looked like he had the spark in his eye and steel in his swing. But he struggled over the back nine on both days and came into the weekend on level-par. Yesterday it was his driving that let him down. Out of position off the tee he left himself too much to do on and around the greens too often. If he can keep the ball on the short stuff today then you suspect he can make that charge we've been waiting for for the past 48 hours.

07:10 PM

Paul Casey

Finishes with a birdie on the 18th to go into the last round at level par. He played really well today, he shot a four-under 67 and is by no means out of it.

07:09 PM

An amazing commentator's curse

Possibly one of the best yet...Ian Poulter, at one-over, has a four-foot putt for par at the 15th when Claude Harmon , on Sky says (when he starts his stroke): 'He's such a great putter'. Cue it being pulled and a bogey on the card. Harmon owes the Englishman, now on two-over, a drink.

07:03 PM

Rory is on the birdie train

Not sure I am a fan of that phrase but I used it anyway...will have a think over whether it gets used again tonight, please bear with me...anyway, it sums up what's happened, McIlroy has birdied the second. He bombed his drive 335 yards down the fairway leaving him 61 yards to the hole. The approach went to within four feet and he made no mistake with the short putt...He's now at level-par. That's the start he was looking for.

06:55 PM

As soon as I posted that Casey video

He then went and missed a six-foot par putt at the 17th. That's back-to-back bogeys and he's now back to one-over for the tournament and three-under for the day.

06:51 PM

Paul is making his Case for a Sunday charge

A six-birdie Saturday from Paul Casey has seen him make a jump up the #USOpen leaderboard.



📺 Watch the third round live on Sky Sports Golf or follow updates via the live blog. pic.twitter.com/KvYJC2RPs6 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2021

06:45 PM

And Rory...

...misses the birdie putt on the high side. He would have wanted to scare the hole more than that...poor start with the flat stick. He'll stay at one-over.

06:41 PM

A great approach from Rory...

...on the first from the bunker. He had 136 to the flag and he hit it pin high and will have a good look at birdie.

06:36 PM

Rory is under way

His opening drive flies into the bunker but it's so far up there he'll have a short iron into the green. Famous last words, but nothing to worry about.

06:35 PM

Dustin Johnson just hasn't got going so far

But he's out there at the moment and on the fifth hole. He birdied the first and has had three pars since. He's on one-over and not out of it if he can find some of that magic that propelled him to world No.1. When on song he looks unstoppable - but for the past few majors he's looked out of sorts. Now would be a good time to get back to his best. If he can shoot a low one today then who knows...

06:31 PM

Paul Casey into red figures AND...

...into the top 10 thanks to a birdie at the 15th. He dropped a shot at 12, but birdies at 13 and 15 see the Englishman to one-under and into contention from the cut line. He's five-under for the round and playing some great golf. The latest birdie was thanks to a fine approach from 205 yards to set up a six-foot putt. Bosh...

06:13 PM

The Champion Golfer of the Year...

...that's Shane Lowry - is in the drink on 18. He went at the pin (short left) and spun back into the water. He then nearly holes his drop and walks off the green with, if you can call it that, a good six. That's one-over for the day and five-over for the tournament. His attention will move now to the defence of his Open Championship title which, due to Covid, he's held for two years now.

Shane Lowry

06:06 PM

Let's have a quick word about Richard Bland

He's over two hours away from getting his round under way, can he win this?

According to his coach, and Sky Golf's Tim Barter, the answer is an undoubted 'yes'.

🗣 "This is uncharted territory for him, but he is in the form of the life. I believe he can win this, if he can get it mentally right."@timbartergolf, Richard Bland's coach, discusses whether the 48-year-old can turn a 36-hole lead at the #USOpen into an unlikely major win. pic.twitter.com/PE0Q7WqJUP — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2021

06:01 PM

Mickelson has been been giving himself tough par putts

On the fourth he has a 25-foot putt to stay on two-over and this time he misses. He's back to three-over.

05:57 PM

If you're five shots or more off Bland and Henley you can forget it

Apparently...

86% of all men's major championship winners since 1960 were at or within 4 strokes of the lead entering the 3rd round. @usopengolf — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 19, 2021

05:51 PM

Phil sinks a par putt...

...of seven feet to make par at what is probably the signature hole at Torrey Pines (if it isn't that one, which is it?). Mickelson stays at two-over.

05:42 PM

The par-three third ...

...was 192 yards for the first round. Today they're using a forward tee and it's just 134 yards long. The pin is tucked at the front left (there's a 24-foot drop from tee to green) of the dance floor. Phil Mickelson pulls his tee shot right - to the heart of the green and he's not happy with himself at all.

05:34 PM

Tommy Fleetwood

Has had two top-five finishes at the US Open and was expected to do well here. BUT he's at five-over after seven holes of his third round. He's two-over for the day and it's his driving that's let him down. He's tied for 59th which isn't great but still seven spots higher than Matt Fitzpatrick. The Yorkshireman, like Fleetwood, was expected to do well (keeps the ball on the fairway and is one of the best putters out there) but is four-over for the day (through seven) and is now seven-over for the tournament.

05:26 PM

Here is that save...

...from 'Phil'

05:24 PM

'Phil' (as you have to call him)

That's Phil Mickelson to you and me, sinks a 24-foot putt for par on the first. He stays at two-under. He shot a two-under 69 yesterday and if he can go lower today then there's a good chance he won't be out of this going into the last round.

05:20 PM

Feeling hot, hot, hot

Hottest round on the course. @Paul_Casey moves within 5 at the turn. pic.twitter.com/kPeNW154yw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2021

05:18 PM

On Sky Sports

They're talking about what could be a winning score here...five-under is talked about so anyone who can get to two-under today will have a decent shout.

Casey is currently at level-par, his playing partner, Jordan Spieth is at one-over (through 10), Phil Mickelson, who has just teed off, is on two-over. Few out there are completely out of this.

05:11 PM

I forgot Rory McIlroy...

...how could I?!

Humblest apologies.

Rory gets his third round started at 7:34. He's looked better over the past two days than his slump of earlier this year and isn't as wild off the tee as he was. There have been hints of the Northern Irishman returning to his best - can he compile a round today to get him into one of the final groups tomorrow? Sticking my neck on the line, I'm going to say 'yes!'

05:06 PM

Paul Casey...

...birdies the ninth and he's at level-par! Four-under for his round and he is in a great position heading into the back nine.

Paul Casey

05:02 PM

When does the top of the Leaderboard get under way?

7:45 Tom Hoge, Lee Westwood

7:56 Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

8:07 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

8:18 Harris English, Branden Grace

8:29 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bryson DeChambeau

8:40 Guido Migliozzi, Patrick Rodgers

8:51 Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

9:02 Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

9:13 Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

9:24 Louis Oosthuizen, Matthew Wolff

9:35 Richard Bland, Russell Henley

04:51 PM

Casey on the charge?

04:50 PM

Other early starters who can smile include

Paul Casey - the man who everyone thinks should have won a major, but is yet to and yet to be a regular challenger come Sunday - is three-under for his round through eight, to take him to one-over for the tournament. Impressive. Can he take that momentum into the back nine to set up a tilt at the title tomorrow?

Ian Poulter is two-under for his round, through five, and back to one-over. That's the same for 2014 US Open champion Martin Kaymer, who is currently on the fifth tee.

04:43 PM

So of the early golfers out on the fairways

Shane Lowry is on three-over for his tournament through 11 - one-under for the day...He wasn't too happy with the early tee time, but, as all good people try to do, he took the positive out of the negative...

Lowry

04:36 PM

Don't dismiss Bland

So who foresaw a final pairing of Richard Bland and Russell Henley for the third round? If you have your hands up you are either lying or someone I need to talk to about next week’s lottery numbers.

The unlikely pair share the halfway lead at Torrey Pines as a host of Big Names lurk not far back ahead of the penultimate 18 holes.

Before the first round, this was seen as a very open major and 48 hours on it’s much the same story. A good round today from anyone within eight shots would set them up for possible final round glory.

At 48 years old Bland is the oldest halfway leader of a US Open and while it’s safe to say many still think he won’t be lifting the trophy come Sunday night, yesterday’s round illustrated that he (i) has the game to do well round the Californian course, and, (ii) will not be fazed by being atop a very impressive leaderboard. Write him off at your peril - having finally tasted title success at his 478th chance last month, Bland is in the form of his life and doubtless is in the frame of mind that will make him dangerous this weekend.

04:02 PM

Good afternoon

The US Open might be shaping up as another major championship with an elder statesman making a mark.

Englishman Richard Bland made a four-under-par 67 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego and began Saturday as co-leader, at the age of 48 the oldest 36-hole leader in tournament history.

"As any golf career, you're going to have peaks and troughs," Bland said. "Of course you are. But I just think every kind of sportsman, sportswoman, they have that never-die or that never-quit attitude, no matter whether it's golf or it's tennis or it's boxing, whatever it is."

Bland shares the lead Friday with Russell Henley, who made 70 on Friday. Bland was among those with early tee times for the second round, and he took advantage by posting seven birdies. He wanted to keep it simple, moving to five-under at the midway mark of the tournament.

"If you just keep putting the ball in play, then you're going to give yourself a chance," Bland said.

Henley moved to six-under before finishing with a bogey on the par-five ninth hole.

South African Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Matthew Wolff (68) are tied for third at four-under. Bubba Watson (67) and Jon Rahm (70), who returned this week after a Covid-19-related layoff, are next at three-under.

About three dozen golfers completed first rounds Friday after play was suspended Thursday because of darkness - a situation caused earlier when the first round was delayed for about 90 minutes because of fog.

Bland's surge provided another example that older golfers in major championships can have success. Phil Mickelson, then 50, won last month's PGA Championship. Mickelson made the cut this week after a second-round 69 put him at two-over for the tournament.

Henley said he doesn't know much about Bland other than he was a recent winner on the European Tour.

"I'm sure he knows nothing about me, too," Henley said.

They'll know more after playing in Saturday's final pairing.