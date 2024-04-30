US and Mexico withdraw joint bid to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The US Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the two organizations announced on Monday.

The federations said they will instead focus on a bid for the 2031 edition of the tournament with a “call for equal investment as the Men’s tournament, eliminating investment disparities to fully maximize the commercial potential of the women’s tournament.”

Monday’s withdrawal leaves two bids remaining to host the 2027 tournament – one from the Brazilian Football Confederation and a joint bid from the Royal Belgian Football Association, the Royal Netherlands Football Association and the German Football Association.

The announcement of the winning 2027 bid will take place at the 74th FIFA Congress in May.

CNN has reached out to FIFA for response to the announcement from the US and Mexico federations.

“Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

“I’m proud of our commitment to provide equitable experiences for the players, fans and all our stakeholders. Shifting our bid will enable us to host a record-breaking Women’s World Cup in 2031 that will help to grow and raise the level of the women’s game both here at home as well as across the globe.”

There will still be a congested calendar of international soccer competition in the United States over the next several years.

The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the country in 2025; the FIFA Men’s World Cup will be coming to North America in 2026 co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada; and in 2028, the summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.

Mexican Football Federation president Ivar Sisniega said with the experience gained co-hosting the men’s World Cup in 2026, “we will be able to provide the best infrastructure as well as an enthusiastic fan base that will make all the participating teams feel at home and to put together a World Cup that will contribute to the continued growth of women’s football.”

