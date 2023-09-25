US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4

The latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll has been released. The current version of the poll has the Huskers facing only one ranked opponent for the remainder of the 2023 season.

This week’s oppoenent, Michigan, is currently ranked at No. 2 in the poll. Georgia is still a top the poll with 61 of 63 first place votes, Ohio State receives the other two votes and is currently ranked No. 3.

Find the entire US LBM Coaches Poll below.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire