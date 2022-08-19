Urban Meyer returns to Fox Sports after disastrous Jaguars stint

Urban Meyer exited the Jacksonville Jaguars with his reputation at about the lowest point it has ever been. Fox Sports does not seem to mind.

The network announced Friday that Meyer will be rejoining Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart on its "Big Noon Kickoff" show, where the coach worked as an analyst before making the jump to the NFL.

Rumors of Meyer's immediate return to the airwaves had been circulating for months, but confirmation finally arrived less than a couple of weeks before the season.

It's probably not necessary to go over everything that went wrong with Meyer's NFL career (we won't stop you if you want to, though). The broad strokes could still make for some awkwardness as Meyer sits down on national television, from his attempt to hire a disgraced strength and conditioning coach to his infamous postgame bar detour to the kick that broke the camel's back.

Yahoo Sports' rendering of what Urban Meyer will look like working for Fox. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meyer ended up getting fired 13 games into his Jaguars tenure, tied for the shortest tenure in NFL history, with a 2-11 record. He later called the ordeal "the worst experience I've had in my professional life" and Jaguars players appeared to agree.

Of course, the standards for "NFL head coach" and "college football talking head" are vastly different (e.g. Lou Holtz). Fox clearly believes its audience still wants to see what Meyer has to say about college football, an area where he obviously saw plenty of success.

A promo featuring Meyer and the rest of the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will air during Fox's "Baseball Night in America" on Saturday and their first show is scheduled for Sept. 1 ahead of a Purdue-Penn State game.