Upstate high school football players who signed with colleges during early signing period
Upstate high school football seniors officially signed with colleges Wednesday at the start of the three-day early signing period.
South Carolina signed two Upstate players and Clemson one. Furman picked up three linemen, two on offense and one on defense. Charleston Southern also signed three Upstate players.
The NCAA added the early signing period in 2017, and it now accounts for an average of about 80% of a school's recruiting class. It has become more important than the traditional signing day on the first Wednesday of February.
Here's the list (will be updated):
Broome
Steven O’Dell, OL, Furman
James F. Byrnes
Knai Cook, DB, Charleston Southern
Chapman
Rashawn Cunningham, WR, Charleston Southern
Christ Church
Dashun Reeder, RB, Northwestern
D.W. Daniel
Watson Young, OL, Clemson
Greenville
Mazeo Bennett, WR, South Carolina
Blake Franks, OL, South Carolina
Bruce Knauber, DT, Furman
Jayden Wilson-Abrams, DL, Charleston Southern
T.L. Hanna
Chase Gregorek, OL, Furman
J.L. Mann
Jacari Bennett, DE/LB, Buffalo
FAMILY TRADITION: Daniel's Watson Young didn't expect the chance to follow his family's Clemson football tradition
Riverside
Marcus Downs, DL, UCF
Westside
Josh Williams, WR, Chattanooga
