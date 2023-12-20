Upstate high school football players who signed with colleges during early signing period

Upstate high school football seniors officially signed with colleges Wednesday at the start of the three-day early signing period.

South Carolina signed two Upstate players and Clemson one. Furman picked up three linemen, two on offense and one on defense. Charleston Southern also signed three Upstate players.

The NCAA added the early signing period in 2017, and it now accounts for an average of about 80% of a school's recruiting class. It has become more important than the traditional signing day on the first Wednesday of February.

Here's the list (will be updated):

Broome

Steven O’Dell, OL, Furman

James F. Byrnes

Knai Cook, DB, Charleston Southern

Chapman

Rashawn Cunningham, WR, Charleston Southern

Christ Church

Dashun Reeder, RB, Northwestern

D.W. Daniel

Watson Young, OL, Clemson

Greenville

Mazeo Bennett, WR, South Carolina

Blake Franks, OL, South Carolina

Bruce Knauber, DT, Furman

Jayden Wilson-Abrams, DL, Charleston Southern

T.L. Hanna

Chase Gregorek, OL, Furman

J.L. Mann

Jacari Bennett, DE/LB, Buffalo

Riverside

Marcus Downs, DL, UCF

Westside

Josh Williams, WR, Chattanooga

