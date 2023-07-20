Updating Green Bay Packers 90-man training camp roster for 2023

Between now and Aug. 29, the Green Bay Packers will need to determine the best 53 players from the offseason roster of 90.

Training camp for Matt LaFleur’s team begins with 90 players on Wednesday, July 26, the day of the first practice. By Tuesday, Aug. 29, Brian Gutekunst and the Packers need to have the roster trimmed to 53 and ready for the regular season.

Throughout the next few weeks, Packers Wire will track the 90-man roster, listing players, uniform numbers and changes made at each position group during training camp.

Note: Italics indicates a rookie. Player’s uniform number listed after name.

Quarterbacks (4)

Jordan Love (No. 10)

Danny Etling (No. 19)

Sean Clifford (No. 8)

Alex McGough (TBD)

Running backs (7)

Aaron Jones (No. 33)

A.J. Dillon (No. 28)

Patrick Taylor (No. 27)

Tyler Goodson (No. 39)

Lew Nichols (No. 32)

Emanuel Wilson (No. 31)

Henry Pearson (No. 44)

Wide receivers (11)

Christian Watson (No. 9)

Romeo Doubs (No. 87)

Samori Toure (No. 83)

Bo Melton (No. 80)

Jeff Cotton (No. 82)

Jayden Reed (No. 11)

Dontayvion Wicks (No. 13)

Grant DuBose (No. 82)

Malik Heath (No. 18)

Duece Watts (No. 22)

Jadakis Bonds (No. 6)

Tight ends (6)

Josiah Deguara (No. 81)

Tyler Davis (No. 84)

Luke Musgrave (No. 88)

Tucker Kraft (No. 85)

Austin Allen (No. 49)

Camren McDonald (No. 40)

Offensive linemen (15)

David Bakhtiari (No. 69)

Elgton Jenkins (No. 74)

Josh Myers (No. 71)

Jon Runyan Jr. (No. 76)

Yosh Nijman (No. 73)

Zach Tom (No. 50)

Royce Newman (No. 70)

Sean Rhyan (No. 75)

Jake Hanson (No. 68)

Caleb Jones (No. 72)

Rasheed Walker (No. 63)

Luke Tenuta (No. 78)

Kadeem Telfort (No. 77)

Jean Delance (No. 79)

Chuck Filiga (No. 65)



Defensive linemen (9)

Kenny Clark (No. 97)

TJ Slaton (No. 93)

Devonte Wyatt (No. 95)

Chris Slayton (No. 98)

Jonathan Ford (No. 99)

Colby Wooden (No. 96)

Karl Brooks (No. 94)

Antonio Moultrie (No. 64)

Jason Lewan (No. 60)

Edge rushers (10)

Preston Smith (No. 91)

Rashan Gary (No. 52)

Justin Hollins (No. 47)

Kingsley Enagbare (No. 55)

Lukas Van Ness (No. 90)

Jonathan Garvin (No. 53)

La’Darius Hamilton (No. 54)

Brenton Cox Jr. (No. 57)

Kenneth Odumegwu (No. 56)

Keshawn Banks (No. 51)

Inside linebackers (6)

Cornerbacks (10)

Jaire Alexander (No. 23)

Rasul Douglas (No. 29)

Eric Stokes (No. 21)

Keisean Nixon (No. 25)

Shemar Jean-Charles (No. 22)

Corey Ballentine (No. 35)

Kiondre Thomas (No. 43)

Carrington Valentine (No. 37)

William Hooper (No. 27)

Tyrell Ford (No. 40)

Safeties (8)

Darnell Savage (No. 26)

Rudy Ford (No. 20)

Tarvarius Moore (No. 30)

Jonathan Owens (No. 34)

Innis Gaines (No. 38)

Dallin Leavitt (No. 6)

Anthony Johnson Jr. (No. 36)

Benny Sapp III (No. 48)

Specialists (5)

