  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Updated WR Rankings: Will Kupp repeat his WR1 season? How will Davante and Tyreek do on new teams?

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Davante Adams
    Davante Adams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski look through their offseason WR rankings and see how they feel about Cooper Kupp trying to repeat his monster season, the affect that a new team/QB will have for some of the top fantasy WRs on the market (Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Juju Smith-Schuster, Cortland Sutton, etc.), and if WRs should be prioritized in drafts over RBs.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Recommended Stories