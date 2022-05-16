Updated WR Rankings: Will Kupp repeat his WR1 season? How will Davante and Tyreek do on new teams?
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski look through their offseason WR rankings and see how they feel about Cooper Kupp trying to repeat his monster season, the affect that a new team/QB will have for some of the top fantasy WRs on the market (Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Juju Smith-Schuster, Cortland Sutton, etc.), and if WRs should be prioritized in drafts over RBs.
