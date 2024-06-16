Updated start time for Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the CWS

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (49-13) has reached the College World Series for the second time in three seasons under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Aggies will face a feisty Florida Gators (34-28) team on Saturday night. Both programs last met during the start of SEC play in early mid-March. However, it will now begin much later than anticipated.

Due to rain and a tornado watch in Omaha, Nebraska, the original 6:00 p.m. start time was initially delayed for at least a couple of hours. As the clouds set in and the sky looked dark and ominous, light rain continued, which is presumed to stop around 9:00 p.m. CT.

A new time has officially been announced: the Aggies and Gators will take the field at 10:00 p.m. The anticipation for this game, heightened by the weather delay, is palpable. If the tarp has done its job, the field is expected to be as dry as it can be.

Here is the new broadcast information. We will update you on any changes, including the new starting time.

Time: 10:00 p.m. CT.

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1150AM/93.7FM (local)

Web: 12thman.com

App: 12th Man Mobile App

ESPN betting line: Texas A&M -160

Tonight’s game is tentatively scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at approximately 9:15 p.m. #GigEm x #MCWS https://t.co/uT9O8OSHHn — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Updated start time for Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the CWS