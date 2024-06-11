Coach Jim Schlossnagle has led Texas A&M 'back to the pearly gates of college baseball'

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

When Jim Schlossnagle left TCU to become Texas A&M head coach in 2022, many skeptics in the Lone Star State criticized the move as the Horned Frogs "program was ahead" of the Aggies.

'He's out for the year,' Texas A&M coach Schlossnagle shares Braden Montgomery's status

Following this season, it's safe to say that Texas A&M is the better team overall after clinching its second College World Series appearance in three years under Schlossnagle.

