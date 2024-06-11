Coach Jim Schlossnagle has led Texas A&M 'back to the pearly gates of college baseball'
When Jim Schlossnagle left TCU to become Texas A&M head coach in 2022, many skeptics in the Lone Star State criticized the move as the Horned Frogs "program was ahead" of the Aggies.
Following this season, it's safe to say that Texas A&M is the better team overall after clinching its second College World Series appearance in three years under Schlossnagle.
