Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game

It’s the fourth week of the college football season and the Oregon Ducks football game head into the Palouse with a relatively healthy team. There are just a few players who are definitely out for the game and a couple of key players are expected to be back and travel to Pullman.

The Cougars are also hopeful of regaining the services of a couple of key defensive players such as corner Chau Smith-Wade and safety Jordan Lee. WSU coach Jake Dickert wouldn’t proclaim those players will be on the field Saturday against the Ducks, however.

While Oregon doesn’t officially release an injury report each week, we took information gleaned from interviews and practice and have put together one of our own. Here is our estimation of what Oregon’s injury report will look like on Saturday.

RB Byron Cardwell

Status: Probable

After missing last week’s game against BYU, Cardwell practiced throughout the week and is expected to try and play against Washington State.

LB Justin Flowe

Status: Probable

Flowe was a game-time decision last week and the decision was made to hold him out due to a leg injury. He practiced this week, however, and the chances are good he lines up next to Noah Sewell on Saturday.

OL Steven Jones

Status: Out

The offensive lineman was absent from practice this past week and was seen in a walking boot on a scooter during the BYU game.

DL Popo Aumavae

Status: Out

Popo Aumavae sustained a foot injury during the Georgia game and had season-ending surgery a few days later.

DL Sua'ava Poti

Status: Out

The Oregon defensive lineman was seen watching practice in a walking boot for the second straight week.

DL Macael Afaese

Status: Out

Macael Afaese was last seen sporting a walking boot while entering practice in street clothes. He has not been accounted for at practice this week.

