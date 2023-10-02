Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its bye week

Wisconsin exits its bye week with a 3-1 record and a golden opportunity ahead.

The team’s 1-0 record in Big Ten play is good enough to lead the Big Ten West at the moment. An optimist would look at the rest of the division and note there just aren’t many good teams. A pessimist would accept that fact, but also point out the West didn’t have a great team last year, and Wisconsin still couldn’t get the job done.

Wisconsin can cement itself as the clear team to beat if it somehow leaves its upcoming stretch vs. Rutgers, vs. Iowa, at Illinois and vs. Ohio State with a 3-1 mark. With how the rest of the West currently looks, a 4-1 mark in conference could be tough to overcome.

ESPN FPI projects every matchup in college football after each week. Here is how the metric projects the rest of Wisconsin’s season:

Week 6 vs. Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 77.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 78.3%)

Date: Oct. 7

Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 44

Rutgers’ 2023 record: 4-1

Week 7 vs Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Tory Taylor (9) kicks the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 67.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 65.9%)

Date: Oct. 14

Iowa FPI Rank: No. 39

Iowa’s 2023 record: 4-1

Week 8 at Illinois

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 74.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 67.2%)

Date: Oct. 21

Illinois FPI Rank: No. 66

Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-3

Week 9 vs Ohio State

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Matchup predictor: 16.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 15.7%)

Date: Oct. 28

Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1

Ohio State’s 2023 record: 4-0

Week 10 at Indiana

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) scrambles during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchup predictor: 80.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 76.8%)

Date: Nov. 4

Indiana FPI Rank: No. 81

Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-3

Week 11 vs Northwestern

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Richie Hagarty (52) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja’shon Benjamin (20) in front of defensive lineman P.J. Spencer (50) and defensive back Jaheem Joseph (3) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 84% Wisconsin wins (up from 82.7%)

Date: Nov. 11

Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 72

Northwestern’s 2023 record: 2-3

Week 12 vs Nebraska

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 85.3% Wisconsin wins (up from 82.4%)

Date: Nov. 18

Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 73

Nebraska’s 2023 record: 2-3

Week 13 at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Matchup predictor: 66.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 65.2%)

Date: Nov. 25

Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 49

Minnesota 2023 record: 3-2

Overall

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talks to an official during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

FPI Rank: 24

Projected W-L: 8.6-4.0

% Chance…

Wisconsin wins out: 0.8

Six or more wins: 98.2

Win Big Ten West: 65

Win Big Ten: 10.6

Makes College Football Playoff: 0.3

Win National Title: 0.0

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire