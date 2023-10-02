Updated game-by-game predictions for Wisconsin football after its bye week
Wisconsin exits its bye week with a 3-1 record and a golden opportunity ahead.
The team’s 1-0 record in Big Ten play is good enough to lead the Big Ten West at the moment. An optimist would look at the rest of the division and note there just aren’t many good teams. A pessimist would accept that fact, but also point out the West didn’t have a great team last year, and Wisconsin still couldn’t get the job done.
Wisconsin can cement itself as the clear team to beat if it somehow leaves its upcoming stretch vs. Rutgers, vs. Iowa, at Illinois and vs. Ohio State with a 3-1 mark. With how the rest of the West currently looks, a 4-1 mark in conference could be tough to overcome.
ESPN FPI projects every matchup in college football after each week. Here is how the metric projects the rest of Wisconsin’s season:
Week 6 vs. Rutgers
Matchup predictor: 77.8% Wisconsin wins (down from 78.3%)
Date: Oct. 7
Rutgers FPI Rank: No. 44
Rutgers’ 2023 record: 4-1
Week 7 vs Iowa
Matchup predictor: 67.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 65.9%)
Date: Oct. 14
Iowa FPI Rank: No. 39
Iowa’s 2023 record: 4-1
Week 8 at Illinois
Matchup predictor: 74.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 67.2%)
Date: Oct. 21
Illinois FPI Rank: No. 66
Illinois’ 2023 record: 2-3
Week 9 vs Ohio State
Matchup predictor: 16.5% Wisconsin wins (up from 15.7%)
Date: Oct. 28
Ohio State FPI Rank: No. 1
Ohio State’s 2023 record: 4-0
Week 10 at Indiana
Matchup predictor: 80.2% Wisconsin wins (up from 76.8%)
Date: Nov. 4
Indiana FPI Rank: No. 81
Indiana’s 2023 record: 2-3
Week 11 vs Northwestern
Matchup predictor: 84% Wisconsin wins (up from 82.7%)
Date: Nov. 11
Northwestern FPI Rank: No. 72
Northwestern’s 2023 record: 2-3
Week 12 vs Nebraska
Matchup predictor: 85.3% Wisconsin wins (up from 82.4%)
Date: Nov. 18
Nebraska FPI Rank: No. 73
Nebraska’s 2023 record: 2-3
Week 13 at Minnesota
Matchup predictor: 66.4% Wisconsin wins (up from 65.2%)
Date: Nov. 25
Minnesota FPI Rank: No. 49
Minnesota 2023 record: 3-2
Overall
FPI Rank: 24
Projected W-L: 8.6-4.0
% Chance…
Wisconsin wins out: 0.8
Six or more wins: 98.2
Win Big Ten West: 65
Win Big Ten: 10.6
Makes College Football Playoff: 0.3
Win National Title: 0.0