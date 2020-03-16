Update on Yahoo Fantasy Baseball following MLB pushing back the start of the season amid coronavirus pandemic

In the aftermath of Major League Baseball pushing back the start of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yahoo Fantasy Sports will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our game to match whatever the MLB schedule ultimately becomes.

While we wait for a definitive answer on when/if games are going to be played, we will be extending the start date by 6 weeks.

We appreciate your patience during this time, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

