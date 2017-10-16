The unsung heroes of the Dodgers' 2017 postseason? Their bullpen

We’ll talk about the home run, because it was thrilling and will be part of Los Angeles Dodgers lore for years to come. And we’ll talk about Joe Maddon’s bullpen usage, because he left John Lackey out there to throw the biggest pitch of the game and Chicago Cubs fans will regret that for years to come.

But after Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, people may not be talking about enough about the unsung heroes of the Dodgers’ postseason so far — their bullpen.

Sunday night, it was more of what we’ve seen lately: Four relievers combined to finish the final four innings. Runs? Nada. Hits? None. Walks? None of those either, unless you count closer Kenley Jansen pegging Anthony Rizzo with a pitch in the ninth. In typical Jansen fashion, he struck out the next batter and induced a groundout.

But Rizzo was actually the first baserunner the Dodgers relievers have allowed in this series. In Game 1, which the Dodgers won 5-2, it was five relievers going four innings. Runs? Still nada. Hits? Still none. Walks? C’mon you know the answer — nothing. In the NLCS, L.A. relievers retired 24 of the 25 batters they faced. If the NLCS were a single game, they’d be in the middle of a no-hitter in the eighth inning.

For the last time an opposing hitter got a hit against the Dodgers bullpen, you have to go Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 9, when Jansen gave up a ninth-inning single to David Peralta of the Arizona Diamondbacks, then did the ground out-strikeout combo again.

You can guess what else happened in that game: Four Dodgers relievers pitched four innings, allowed no runs, just the one hit and struck out four.

Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers' bullpen has been unstoppable in the NLCS. (EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON)