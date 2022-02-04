Unpacking Future Packers: No. 79 Jamaree Salyer

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Jon Runyan in the sixth round with the 192nd overall pick.

Runyan was a 25-game starter at offensive tackle for the Michigan Wolverines. The Packers kicked him inside to guard and he enjoyed a stellar sophomore season as the starting left guard for the Packers.

The Packers have had a lot of success drafting offensive lineman on day three and Runyan is just the latest example.

A player that Brian Gutekunst and his staff could target on day three in the 2022 NFL Draft is Jamaree Salyer. The Georgia offensive lineman checks in at No. 79 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Salyer came to Athens as a five-star recruit. As a freshman in 2018, Salyer played on the special teams and saw action as a backup. In 2019, Salyer saw more playing time as a backup and started at right tackle for Georgia’s bowl game.

Salyer became a full-time starter in 2020. He started at left tackle and made the move to guard for the bowl game. This past season Salyer started at left tackle and also saw snaps at both guard positions.

It’s all about versatility for Salyer. Salyer has experience playing all five positions along the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Salyer saw at least 39 snaps at each position during his career at Georgia.

“Salyer definitely gets bonus consideration for being able to line up all over the line,” Jeff Risdon, an editor and analyst for multiple media outlets, said. “It’s not just aligning but also performing well without a lot of adjustment time. That’s a critical trait for a reserve offensive lineman.”

High football IQ. Rarely fooled by stunts and blitzes.

In pass protection, Salyer is able to anchor down against bull rushers. He’s able to keep his feet underneath him and has good core strength. He has physical hands and looks for work.

Salyer has a high football IQ and is rarely fooled by stunts and blitzers. According to Pro Football Focus, Salyer only gave up one sack this past season playing at left tackle in the SEC.

“His hands are pretty good, but what helps him in pass pro is how well he recovers from a small mistake,” Risdon said. “He has the upper body strength to knock a guy off a path even when he’s beaten. That’s not common.”

Salyer plays with a bit of a mean streak as a run blocker. He creates power in the run game with his powerful lower body.

“As a run blocker, I wish Salyer engaged more consistently in the open,” Risdon said. “He doesn’t really reach-block well. But if he can initiate the engagement, he’s moving the defender where he wants him to go. As a heads-up blocker he can be devastating.”

Fit with the Packers

Despite having key multiple injuries along the offensive line last year the Packers still had a formidable unit. What will that unit look like at the beginning of next season is a question mark.

When will Elgton Jenkins be back from his injury? Where will the versatile offensive lineman start once he returns?

Did Royce Newman show enough to be the starting right guard? Will Billy Turner be a cap casualty?

As it stands it right now David Bakhtiari will be the starting left tackle. Runyan will likely be the starting left guard until Jenkins returns. Josh Myers is penciled in as the starting center.

But what about the right side? With so much uncertainty it’s almost a guarantee that the Packers will spend at least one pick on an offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By drafting a player with Salyer’s versatility the Packers would be getting an offensive lineman that can play guard or tackle.

The ceiling for a player like Salyer is a starting right tackle. The floor is a guy that can be a team’s sixth offensive lineman that’s capable of playing all five positions. Somewhere in between all of that is a player that you could plug in at right guard for the next 10 years.

“In my eyes, Salyer is going to be a No. 6 offensive lineman for a team,” Risdon said. “He’s the guy who comes in for reps at any spot but LT in case of injury or poor play and gives you a solid week or two. He can start at guard for more power-based schemes but his lack of range and foot quickness. That’s worthy of a fifth or sixth-round pick, but again, zone-blocking teams won’t value him that highly.”

