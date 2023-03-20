Unpacking Future Packers: No. 46, Penn State TE Brenton Strange

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Robert Tonyan signed with the Chicago Bears. The moment that Aaron Rodgers is officially traded to the New York Jets, Marcedes Lewis will have a New York address.

That leaves Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis as the tight ends for the Green Bay Packers.

The 2023 NFL Draft will offer Brian Gutekunst a chance to retool the tight end room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. A player that Green Bay’s general manager could target in the upcoming draft is Brenton Strange. The Penn State tight end checks in at No. 46 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

A three-star recruit out of West Virginia, Strange set school records at Parkersburg High School. Strange scored six touchdowns during his first three seasons at Happy Valley. This past season Strange caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

“Brenton Strange enjoyed an impressive redshirt junior season for Penn State in 2022 with career highs across the board in counting stats, and he improved his statistics in all three of the seasons where he received major playing time,” Daniel Gallen, a reporter for Lions247, said. “He got off to a hot start during the season and surpassed his career highs in yards and touchdowns on fewer catches.”

Strange is a hybrid tight end that could do multiple things for an offense. Penn State lined him up all over the formation. Strange can line up out wide, he can line up in the slot, he played inline and as a fullback.

“Versatility that stems from two things stand out to me: Strange’s ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands and his willingness to do dirty work,” Gallen said. “When Penn State lined up in its ‘T’ formation, Strange was the one lined up in the middle behind quarterback Sean Clifford, and he was often tasked with pushing Clifford forward on sneaks. Strange also served as a de facto fullback and lead blocker in many of Penn State’s offensive sets. He’s a versatile piece that can be moved around a formation.”

Strange gives great effort as a blocker. He excels on the move as a lead blocker. He keeps his legs driving at contact to create movement. He seals the edge to create outside running lanes.

Two @PennStateFball getting A TON of buzz after 3 weeks – TE Brenton Strange & EDGE Chop Robinson Robinson (Sophomore Maryland transfer 6'3 240lb) w/ 10 QB Pressures in 3 games… Power + Bend. Strange (RS-Soph 6'4 247lb U-TE) leads team in receiving yards & tough blocker ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eVvORuCFAy — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 19, 2022

“In the preseason, Strange talked about wanting to improve as a blocker, and I think that was on display during the season,” Gallen said. “Penn State’s running game was abysmal in 2021, and coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich always made sure to mention that the tight ends were part of it, too, in addition to the offensive linemen and the running backs. Every area of the running game made strides, and I think Strange was a big part of it. Was he perfect? No. But he was willing. Watch when he plants an Auburn defensive back on his back on a 53-yard run by Nick Singleton early in the third quarter. Later, he leads Singleton through the hole on a 54-yard touchdown run. Unlike some tight ends making the jump to the NFL, Strange should arrive ready to block.”

Strange has a nice blend of athleticism and toughness. That combination makes him dangerous after the catch. With his strength, he bounces off defenders and runs through arm tackles. Strange, like former Green Bay fullback William Henderson, shows a willingness to go up and hurdle would-be tacklers. According to Pro Football Focus, Strange finished this past season with 232 yards after the catch.

PENN STATE TE BRENTON STRANGE WITH A BUZZER BEATER TD ⏰pic.twitter.com/9bwGzyoxgc — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2022

“Strange’s signature play of the season was his 67-yard touchdown catch against Purdue in the season opener where he broke two tackles and outran the Boilermakers defense, with help from a big convoy of teammates,” Gallen said. “Strange wasn’t necessarily the most physically impressive tight end at Penn State in 2022. He was actually the smallest scholarship-tight end on the roster at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, but he was athletic, and his build helped him bounce off tacklers while his hard-nosed approach helped him gain extra yards. He frequently talked about attempting to hurdle opposing defenders, and he was never afraid to go up and over, like his touchdown against Northwestern in October showed.”

Strange quickly enters his routes and has the speed to threaten the seam and win vertically. He has the route quickness to separate from linebackers. He’s able to catch the ball in stride without throttling down. After four drops on 34 targets in 2021, Strange had just one drop this past season.

“Strange was a reliable target in the red zone at Penn State,” Gallen said. “Given his role in the run game, Strange was able to often leak out in the flat for short passes to take them into the end zone, and he often served as a safety blanket for Clifford. In 2021, Strange was plagued by drops in big spots, but he improved in that area in 2022. Strange could also be a downfield threat up the seam or the sideline, though he did most of his damage in the medium range. Strange was also capable of making some difficult catches.”

Fit with the Packers

Strange could wear multiple hats for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. He’s wired right as a blocker. He has reliable hands and juice after the catch. On top of that, Strange logged over 200 snaps on special teams during his time at Penn State.

“Strange will bring versatility to the team that drafts him,” Gallen said. “He’s shown he can catch the ball and make plays with the ball in his hands, and he’s shown that he can be an aggressive blocker in the run game. He’s the type of tight end who should be able to be on the field in any situation.”

The Packers need to improve their tight end room this offseason. With his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways, Strange could be a day three target for the Packers in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“Strange has the intangibles that should impress NFL evaluators,” Gallen said. “He was a leader in the tight end room, and that seemed to spread within the team at times. Strange also played with an edge and confidence that should be appealing at the next level. I think he can be a solid NFL tight end who can help a team in plenty of situations.”

