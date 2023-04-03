Unpacking Future Packers: No. 27, Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers are currently thin at tight end. Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis are the only tight ends on the current roster that have caught a pass in the NFL.

It’s a position that’s in dire need of an infusion of talent. Luckily for the Packers, the 2023 NFL Draft boasts a talented tight-end class.

A tight end that the Packers could target in the 2023 NFL Draft is Zack Kuntz. The Old Dominion transfer checks in at No. 27 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

The Penn State transfer recorded 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns. In five games this past season Kuntz recorded 12 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.

Kuntz was a three-sport athlete at Camp Hill High School in Pennsylvania. He won the state title in the 110-meter hurdles. The Old Dominion tight end put on a show at the combine when he clocked the second-fastest 40-time (4.55) among tight ends. He posted the best marks in the vertical (40”), broad jump (10-8), three-cone (6.87), and tied for the most reps on the bench press with 23.

“Covering Conference USA and FIU, Kuntz’s arrival to the league from Penn State in 2021 was much ballyhooed,” Eric Henry, the co-managing editor of Underdog Dynasty said I had the opportunity to see him live when Old Dominion came to Miami that season and just how impressive he is physically when you’re field level is something that’s hard to translate into words. Couple that with a nine-catch, 100-yard day with a touchdown and he very much lived up to the hype.”

With his size (6-7, 255 pounds) and his freakish athleticism, Kuntz has the tools to develop into a mismatch nightmare at the next level.

“For a player who is his size, he’s a smooth athlete and a very good pass catcher,” Henry said. “Sometimes, when you see skill position players who have his size and test well at the combine, they’re incredible individual athletes who can excel at the combine drills — but that doesn’t always translate to the field, with Kuntz it does.”

With his size and speed, Kuntz is a vertical threat that could make a living terrorizing teams over the middle of the field. On top of that, he has all the makings of being a mismatch weapon inside the 20s.

With his frame, he has a huge catch radius, giving the quarterback a huge window to drop the bucket into. For a man his size, he has some twitch getting in and out of his breaks. He has reliable hands (five drops over the past two seasons). Old Dominion lined him up in the slot, inline, and even out wide.

“He’s a natural pass-catcher,” Henry said. “As a route runner, while his athleticism is smooth, it really depends on how he’s going to be used. He operated over 60% of the time in the slot on passing downs. Does he remain in that role or because of his size does he project more as an inline tight end?”

In terms of blocking, Kuntz is best on the move. He may not have the functional strength to hold up at the point of attack at the next level. He was able to seal off defenders to open up outside running lanes in ODU’s offense. This is an area of his game that will continue to develop once an NFL coaching staff gets their hands on him.

“In ODU’s run game, he was used more as an inline tight end,” Henry said. “Because of his size, he was adequate as a blocker. Not someone who you necessarily are going to shift the run game towards the strong side, but not a liability and should progress with NFL-level coaching.”

Fit with Packers

It would be shocking if the Packers didn’t draft two or even three tight ends in the upcoming draft.

It’s reasonable to expect the Packers to select at least one tight end in the first three rounds and add one or two more on day three of the draft.

With his traits, Kuntz could go as early as the third round or early on day three. The Old Dominion tight end may not make an immediate impact, but there is no denying that teams will be getting in line to get their hands on a player with his size and movement skills.

“During his last full season before the injury, he looked like a cut above the rest of the players at that level, and in my five seasons covering C-USA, that’s the defining characteristic I’ve looked at when assessing a player at the Group of Five level,” Henry said. “His size instantly gives teams a red zone advantage and his best football should be ahead of him.”

The Packers were woeful in the red zone last season. Kuntz may not provide a down-to-down impact during his rookie season, however, he could develop into a weapon inside the 20s for the Packers as they look to get their red zone offense back on track.

