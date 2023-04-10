Unpacking Future Packers: No. 20, West Virginia DL Dante Stills

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers lost Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry in free agency, leaving them thin along the defensive line.

Kenny Clark is the leader and still a dominant force up front. With more snaps on the way, Devonte Wyatt figures to enjoy a breakout campaign during his second year in the league. Those two figure to be the key cogs up front for the Packers and could prove to be a disruptive duo. Now, Brian Gutekunst needs to add depth around them.

A player that Green Bay could target in the upcoming NFL Draft is Dante Stills. The West Virginia defensive lineman checks in at No. 20 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Stills, the son of Gary Stills (a 10-year NFL veteran) ended his career at West Virginia with the program record for games played (58).

During his first season on campus, Stills recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. In 2019, Stills recorded 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The following season Stills recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2021, Stills recorded 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one interception. This past season he recorded nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He became the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss this past season against TCU.

“Dante is another legacy player,” Jed Drenning, the West Virginia sideline reporter said. “He spent part of his career playing on the defensive line alongside his brother Darius who was also an All-Big 12 performer for the Mountaineers. Their father, Gary Stills, was a standout for West Virginia in the 90s before enjoying a long career in the NFL.”

Stills fires off the snap with great initial quickness. His 1.72 10-yard split was the fourth fastest among interior defensive linemen at the combine. He’s able to slither through the gaps and made a living disrupting the action in the backfield. He finished his career with a program-record 53 tackles for loss. He has the lateral quickness and range to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

As a pass rusher, his initial quickness gets offensive linemen on their heels. He has forceful hands and is able to get into the chest of blockers. He’s able to generate movement and collapse the pocket with his power. According to Pro Football Focus, Still finished this past season with a career-high 30 pressures.

“Strong enough to create problems on the interior with the quickness needed to hold his own on the edge,” Drenning said. “He’s a powerful kid who can run and can bend. That skill set translated to success on the field over the course of a long career. His production was apparent as he finished his career as the school’s all-time tackles for loss leader.”

During his time at West Virginia Stills played up and down the line of scrimmage. That versatility could appeal to the Packers as they search for quality depth in the upcoming draft.

“Dante is highly versatile,” Drenning said. “He can play different spots and is comfortable in even and odd front schemes alike.”

Stills has enjoyed a successful draft cycle. By all reports, the West Virginia defensive lineman was one of the best front-seven players during Shrine Bowl week. He then turned in an impressive performance at the combine. His 4.85 40-yard dash was the third fastest among interior defensive linemen and his 10-yard split was the fourth fastest. His broad jump (9-5) was third best and his three-cone (7.38) was third best. His 20-yard shuttle (4.61) was second-best.

🔥 Dante Stills (@Dstills55) blazes past the competition with one of the fastest 40-yard dash times among defensive linemen at the NFL Combine! Check out his highlights now 👀 📺:#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/k9UjSSWylE — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) March 2, 2023

Fit with the Packers

The Packers need bodies up front. The departures of Reed and Lowry leave the Packers razor-thin along the defensive line. Stills would provide quality depth and has the tools to turn into a productive player at the next level.

Clark, Wyatt, and Slaton combined for 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. Stills could boost Green Bay’s interior pass rush. With his history of making splash plays against the run, he could help shore up Green Bay’s leaky run defense.

“Dante has always been an effective pass rusher,” Drenning said. “He really took a step last year as a run defender and as a more consistent every-down asset. He’s a great teammate who will be a positive addition to any locker room.”

Stills was a disruptive force for West Virginia. With his athleticism and power, Stills could be an attractive day-three target for the Packers as they look to add pieces around Clark.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire