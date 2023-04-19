Unpacking Future Packers: No. 11, Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Brian Gutekunst has selected three Georgia Bulldogs in the first round over the past two years. Green Bay’s general manager selected cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and followed that up by selecting Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This year, Gutekunst could switch to the offensive side of the ball and select Broderick Jones with the 15th overall pick. The Georgia offensive tackle checks in at No. 11 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Jones, a five-star recruit out of Lithonia High School in Georgia, finished his career at Athens with 19 career starts, with 15 starts coming at left tackle this past season.

“Jones’ nastiness and toughness are his greatest strength,” Shane Hallam, the managing partner of Draft Countdown said. “He will knock guys out, become a lead blocker and pop at the line of scrimmage.”

Jones looks every bit the part of a franchise left tackle. He checks in at 6-5, 311 pounds with (34-plus inch arms). He’s the No. 5 offensive tackle on PFF’s big board. From PFF:

“Jones is a bully of an offensive tackle. You’re not going through him, you’ll have to go around. He earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade in his first full season starting at left tackle for the Bulldogs.”

Jones is an excellent athlete and can get out in space and move people. His 4.97 40-yard dash was the fastest among all offensive lineman at the scouting combine.

Fastest 40 Times (OL): 🥇 Broderick Jones, Georgia: 4.97s

🥈 Anton Harrison, Oklahoma: 4.98s

🥈 Blake Freeland, BYU: 4.98s pic.twitter.com/ZQsfe8nLv8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

Once Jones gets out in space he hits his marks. He’s powerful at the point of contact and drives people downfield. He plays with a bit of an edge as a run blocker. He stays balanced through contact. He’s a people mover and would help improve any team’s rushing attack.

“He is a solid run blocker due to his tenacity,” Hallam said. “He doesn’t quite get the leverage you want consistently, which could create some run blocking problems in the NFL.”

The first-year starter at left tackle has the quick feet to protect the corner in pass protection. He has good length and powerful hands. He has lower body flexibility with good knee bend. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones has given up zero sacks and just nine pressures in 439 pass-blocking reps.

While he was dominant for the Bulldogs this past season, Jones’ technique in pass protection will need polishing and could be a candidate to redshirt his first year in the league to work out the kinks.

“Jones won’t let defenders disengage when he gets a hold of them,” Hallam said. “Good use of his hands and feet to stay balanced and make defenders fight leads to longer block times. Thus, no sacks.”

Fit with the Packers

The Packers don’t have an immediate need at offensive tackle. David Bakhtiari is penciled in as the team’s starting left tackle. Yosh Nijman figures to be the team’s starting right tackle, but will face stiff competition from Zach Tom, who proved capable of playing tackle during his rookie season. Elgton Jenkins can kick back outside in a pinch. On top of that, the Packers have plenty of depth at the position with Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones.

A year from now that room could look drastically different. Will Nijman be on the roster? Will Bakhtiari finish his career in Green Bay?

In the short-term, the Packers are golden at the second most important position in football. The long-term outlook is murky, which is why the Packers selecting an offensive tackle in the first round for the first time since 2011 is very much in play.

Jones checks all the boxes and might have the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman in this class.

“I’d draft Jones at the back end of the Top 10,” Hallam said. “I think he gives you a rock-solid left tackle for years to come.”

I see a lot of D'Brickashaw Ferguson in Broderick Jones game… Length, Angular Frame, Balance, Tight Hands, Grip Strength/Torque, Combo Angles, Passing off Stunts, etc pic.twitter.com/fuR5dqym0F — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 30, 2022

Jones plays a premium position. He’s athletic and he’ll turn 22 in May. Add it all up and Jones is possibly sitting atop Green Bay’s big board.

With Bakhtiari, Nijman, and Tom in front of him, Jones would likely redshirt his first season if he were to land with the Packers and then become a starter in 2024.

If the Georgia product is still on the board when the Packers are on the clock with the 15th overall pick, the Packers could have their future left tackle.

