United have to back themselves in basement battle at Accies - Bruce

Dundee United midfielder Tash Bruce is convinced her side have the quality to drag themselves to safety.

United - currently off the foot of the table on goal difference - visit Hamilton in a huge relegation showdown on Wednesday night.

"Everyone knows where we are in the league but we know the quality we've got in the dressing room," said Bruce.

"We've been working on performances and we're just looking to give a good account of ourselves.

"You can't underestimate any opposition, Hamilton are in a similar position to ourselves but we've got to back the quality we have.

"We know they're capable of taking points off us but we have just got to focus on our game-plan and the players we've got."