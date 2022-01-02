Uninspired Colts lose to Raiders, 23-20: Everything we know

Despite their many chances, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) were defeated 23-20 by the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even though the Colts faced a win-and-in situation for the AFC playoffs, Indy couldn’t overcome a flat start and poor quarterback play. They let the Raiders come into their home stadium and sneak a win.

Running back Jonathan Taylor went over 100 yards again and set a single-season franchise record while Michael Pittman Jr. hit 1,000 yards on the season. But missed opportunities from Carson Wentz and the offense kept the Colts out of cruising to a win.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 17 loss.

Final Score: Raiders 23, Colts 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Raiders 7 6 0 10 23 Colts 0 10 7 3 20

It was over when...

Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr connected for a 24-yard catch on third-and-10 with 0:54 seconds left. It was initially a touchdown that was reversed. But the reversal actually gave the Raiders a chance to run out the clock and win the game with a chip-shot field goal as time expired.

Keys to the game

The Colts offense was 3-of-11 on third downs while the Raiders were 6-of-14 on third downs.

QB Carson Wentz was 16-of-27 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown. Outside of a lucky bomb touchdown, Wentz was bad yet again. It’s extremely concerning that he can’t put the team on his back for a full game.

The Colts won the turnover battle but didn’t score any points off of them.

The Colts offensive line allowed seven quarterback hits on 27 passing attempts.

Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones combined for 15 receptions, 196 yards and a touchdown

3 Stars of the game

RB Jonathan Taylor: 20 carries, 108 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD DE Kwity Paye: 1.0 sack, two QB hits CB Rock Ya-Sin: 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBUs.

Injuries

LT Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and S Andrew Sendejo were both inactive due to injuries.

Pro Bowl LS Luke Rhodes missed the game due to being on the COVID-19 list.

CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) was ruled out during the second half.

What's next?

The Colts close out the regular season with a divisional matchup by visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

1