Uninspired Colts lose to Raiders, 23-20: Everything we know

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
Despite their many chances, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) were defeated 23-20 by the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even though the Colts faced a win-and-in situation for the AFC playoffs, Indy couldn’t overcome a flat start and poor quarterback play. They let the Raiders come into their home stadium and sneak a win.

Running back Jonathan Taylor went over 100 yards again and set a single-season franchise record while Michael Pittman Jr. hit 1,000 yards on the season. But missed opportunities from Carson Wentz and the offense kept the Colts out of cruising to a win.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 17 loss.

Final Score: Raiders 23, Colts 20

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Final

Raiders

7

6

0

10

23

Colts

0

10

7

3

20

It was over when...

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr connected for a 24-yard catch on third-and-10 with 0:54 seconds left. It was initially a touchdown that was reversed. But the reversal actually gave the Raiders a chance to run out the clock and win the game with a chip-shot field goal as time expired.

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

  • The Colts offense was 3-of-11 on third downs while the Raiders were 6-of-14 on third downs.

  • QB Carson Wentz was 16-of-27 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown. Outside of a lucky bomb touchdown, Wentz was bad yet again. It’s extremely concerning that he can’t put the team on his back for a full game.

  • The Colts won the turnover battle but didn’t score any points off of them.

  • The Colts offensive line allowed seven quarterback hits on 27 passing attempts.

  • Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones combined for 15 receptions, 196 yards and a touchdown

3 Stars of the game

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

  1. RB Jonathan Taylor: 20 carries, 108 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

  2. DE Kwity Paye: 1.0 sack, two QB hits

  3. CB Rock Ya-Sin: 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBUs.

Injuries

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

  • LT Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and S Andrew Sendejo were both inactive due to injuries.

  • Pro Bowl LS Luke Rhodes missed the game due to being on the COVID-19 list.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) was ruled out during the second half.

What's next?

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts close out the regular season with a divisional matchup by visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

