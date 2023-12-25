What uniform is Penn State wearing in the Peach Bowl?

The Peach Bowl is nearly here as Penn State has made the trip down south to begin the final preparations for their postseason matchup against Ole Miss in Atlanta. The first-ever meeting with the Rebels in Penn State history will have an opportunity to create some college football history as Penn State looks to become the first school in college football to record a win in each of the New Years Six bowl games. If they do manage to get that historic win, they will do so looking their finest.

Penn State will be wearing their traditional home uniforms with blue jerseys for the Peach Bowl, the team recently confirmed. This will be the first time Penn State has worn its home look in a bowl game since the 2019 Cotton Bowl, a high-scoring victory over Memphis.

Penn State wore their all-white uniform for each of their last two bowl trips, the 2022 Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas and last season’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

That means Ole Miss will be wearing its white road uniforms for the game. The Rebels have some options to play with their helmets though, although it would be best if they wear their powder blue helmet.

While Penn State may be wearing their home uniforms, the school is asking fans attending the game in Atlanta to wear white to the game. The Peach Bowl has sold out the 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so there figures to be a good number of Penn State fans in Atlanta for the game.

Penn State faces Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Check out all of our Peach Bowl coverage.

