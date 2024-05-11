Uni High's Li chasing third consecutive badminton title

May 11—DEKALB — Andrea Li is in a familiar position entering the final day of the IHSA girls' badminton state tournament.

The Uni High senior captured three victories in Friday's opening rounds to draw within three matches of her third state championship in as many years.

"I've really just been trying to get used to the course, get used to playing again, try out some new things and just get ready for (Saturday)," Li said during a phone interview on Friday.

Li — who also placed second as a freshman in 2021 — toppled Arlington Heights' Teagan Rose in a 21-4, 21-5 decision in the opening round on Friday before cruising past Lake Forest's Isabella Adams (21-6, 21-2) and Metea Valley's Pragya Iyer (21-5, 21-2) to advance to the quartefinal round.

Entering the tournament as a relative outsider is something Li has grown accustomed to over the last four years. The remaining 63 players in the singles bracket were from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Being entered as an individual didn't deter Li from advancing through the Bolingbrook sectional as the top singles player.

"It's definitely like a big challenge," Li said. "I have to come up here to train every weekend, so I'm kind of used to the area. But not having a team is like a way different experience, for sure."

Competing on the state's biggest stage is something that Li has embraced over the last four seasons.

It helped her earn the upper hand against Rose and Iyer — both sophomores — and Adams, a junior.

"Definitely a lot of high expectations," Li said. "I know people already know me coming in and then people are all saying 'hi' and stuff. I just want to stay focused on how I'm going to play and kind of not think about all of that."

Li will face Naperville North freshman Kelly Hu in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. The winner of that match will face either Lincolnshire Stevenson's Veronica Ornatsky or Fremd freshman Sophia Lin in the semifinal round with a trip to the state title match on the line.

"I'm pretty excited," Li said. "It'll be my last one for my high school (career) and like, I love playing in state, I feel like it's a super fun tournament every time because the crowd is super supportive. ... I'm really just excited to play and hoping I do well."