‘Unexpected and unprecedented’: Oregon Blackbears nixed from AFL during inaugural season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shortly after beginning their inaugural Arena Football League season, the Oregon Blackbears have been benched.

On Tuesday, AFL announced new leadership — along with the fact it would only retain 10 teams.

Multnomah County Corrections Health director resigns in wake of scathing ONA letter

This includes the Washington Wolfpack based in Everett, but not the Blackbears who played just three games before being nixed.

AFL introduced the team in late October 2023. Former University of Oregon football star and current New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux led the ownership group, while former University of Kansas defensive end Chuck Jones was selected as head coach.

Pat Johnson, a UO alumnus who became a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, was named the team president in late April.

In a statement, the president referred to the AFL’s recent news as “an unexpected and unprecedented midseason league realignment.”

Former Roseway Theater owner agrees to pay city thousands in back taxes

“While there is disappointment around this decision, and as to my knowledge neither our ownership group nor myself were a part of them, we have very much to be proud of regarding the accomplishments we achieved in this early season.” Johnson added.

The Blackbears had an undefeated start to their season, with two victories against the Wolfpack and one against the Georgia Force. OBB said two other games had been canceled.

Leadership will reach out to teams in across different leagues in hopes of finding a new home for the players who have unexpectedly become free agents.

In addition to the realignment, AFL also announced Jeff Fisher had been unanimously voted as interim commissioner. He is current president of the Nashville Kats, and formerly coached the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

Vancouver apartment building evacuated after car crash ruptures gas line

“We are now three weeks into the season and the league needs help and I agreed to help the league,” Fisher said in a statement. “I am honored the owners collectively have confidence in me to lead them.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.