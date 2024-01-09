To understand Michigan football's glorious CFP championship, remember the scars that fueled it

HOUSTON — The clock was ticking down and J.J. McCarthy took a knee.

Only a few seconds left now, a few seconds to history.

McCarthy hugged Donovan Edwards, his close friend, which seemed so fitting.

One more snap and – look out – here came the Gatorade bath on the sideline. But Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh still has the moves, still has the quickness and ducked away from it, like he was ducking questions about his future.

Now, the confetti was exploding into the air, a wash of Maize covering the field, as Michigan (15-0) celebrated its first national title since 1997 with a 34-13 victory over Washington on Monday night.

“It’s pretty great,” Harbaugh told a TV reporter. “You watch the confetti… There’s a story in every one of those pieces.”

In one aspect, you can view this as just one game.

A series of plays and wrinkles, interceptions and brilliant tackles, misplays and touchdowns that determine the outcome.

But it’s not. It’s way bigger than that. This championship is a story that unfolded over time.

Like a wash of confetti.

So let me take you back four years ago.

Edwards, a star running back at West Bloomfield, was trying to pick a school. At that moment, Michigan football was struggling, Ohio State was dominating, Jim Harbaugh’s future was unclear and Michigan needed talent.

But Edwards loved Michigan. Loved the vibe on the team. And felt a special bond with another high-profile recruit, a kid named McCarthy. Edwards turned down Georgia, turned down Oklahoma and picked Michigan.

He had one goal: To make Michigan great again, to make history. Yes, he used that word, history.

And there he was at NRG Stadium on Monday night, making history. In the first quarter, Edwards looked like he ran into a wall. But he stopped, cut to his left and found a massive lane, sprinting 41 yards for a touchdown. It was the second longest touchdown run in College Football Playoff history.

Then on Michigan’s second possession, he did it again, ripping off a 46-yard touchdown. Through long stretches of this season, Edwards had disappeared. But here he was, making history, and those two runs meant everything in this wild game, where the momentum kept swinging back and forth, and both teams made mistakes.

But Michigan never let go of that lead.

But that’s jumping ahead in the story.

Because this championship really started with heartbreak.

Starting with heartbreak

Let’s go back three years ago.

To the scene of the first heartbreak. The first scar.

After Georgia crushed the Wolverines in the 2022 CFP semifinal, three Wolverines stayed on the field to watch the Bulldogs celebrate. Three freshmen. It was McCarthy, Edwards and Andrel Anthony, a wide receiver from East Lansing. They stood shoulder to shoulder, drinking in the frustration, sucking in the disappointment and pain.

Adding scars and determination to their hearts.

Little slices of confetti.

A photo went viral and Anthony put it on social media: “Fuel to the fire. We’ll be back.”

Eventually, Anthony transferred to Oklahoma, as happens in college football these days. But McCarthy and Edwards stayed. And those who stay will be …

McCarthy became the starting quarterback in 2022, and he led this team to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. But that ended in more misery. McCarthy melted down, throwing a pair of pick-sixes. He stayed on the field as TCU celebrated.

More scars. More pain stored in the emotional bank.

Which all set up this season.

Every player on this team has a story like this. The scars of disappointment. The hours in the weight room. The resilience acquired in summer workouts and extra practices.

Over time, the Wolverines improved their offensive and defensive lines, got stronger and tougher, and all those scars pulled them together. They survived this crazy season that had NCAA investigations and Harbaugh suspensions and so much uncertainty.

But they handled it.

This entire team did.

And on Monday night, this Michigan defense handled a team with a future NFL quarterback, a tremendous offensive line and future NFL wide receivers. Because this team was tougher. Because it had all those scars.

It felt like Washington was on the verge of breaking a huge play darn near every time Michael Penix Jr. went back to pass.

Washington certainly had its chances. But Penix missed some open receivers. He didn’t look comfortable, and Michigan’s defensive backs kept slapping the ball lose or making some strong, physical tackles.

It was as if all those disappointments were fueling this team, as they had all season.

All those small moments meant everything.

A great punt here. A drop there. A trip there.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the game still was in doubt and McCarthy had completed just eight passes. But he threw a huge pass to tight end Colston Loveland, and then he hit Roman Wilson. Suddenly, the Wolverines were in the red zone. Suddenly, they were on the doorstep again, and Blake Corum finished it off.

It was as if all that disappointment had changed this team. Changed these players.

It was a pure team win.

“It’s glorious,” McCarthy said. “I love those guys so much. No better way to end it.”

It all started with heartbreak.

That’s where all the confetti represented.

That's where this national title was born.

