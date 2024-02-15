Will UNC football’s Max Johnson be the quarterback to follow Drake Maye? Meet the new Tar Heel

CHAPEL HILL — Max Johnson took notice of how UNC football coach Mack Brown treated former quarterback Drake Maye.

It’s one of the main reasons Johnson chose to join the Tar Heels out of the transfer portal.

“The way he talked about Drake was awesome,” Johnson said on Feb. 7 inside the Kenan Football Center.

“The way he defended him, the way he backed him up, the way he encouraged him, the way he put him on a pedestal, I think Coach Brown and Coach (Chip) Lindsey did a great job of developing Drake. Drake is also a specimen. … Being able to be here gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Johnson, who started his career in the SEC at LSU and Texas A&M, is projected to be UNC’s starting quarterback in the Tar Heels’ 2024 opener at Minnesota on Aug. 29.

He’s following in the footsteps of Sam Howell, who threw a program-record 92 touchdowns before becoming an NFL starter, and Maye – an ACC Player of the Year who is expected to be a top-five pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“We really wanted a guy that was a veteran,” said Patrick Suddes, UNC’s general manager.

“We wanted a guy that’s played tough competition. We wanted a guy with some height, who’s accurate and who – between the ears – is a football savant. That’s what Max is, so we’re extremely excited to get him.”

Scouting report on UNC quarterback Max Johnson

A 6-foot-5 lefty from Georgia, Johnson has 30 games of experience – including 20 starts – at the collegiate level with 5,853 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He’s the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and nephew of former coach Mark Richt.

So what’s the scouting report on Max Johnson, according to Max Johnson?

“I’d say I’m a pro-style quarterback that can run when needed to. I think I can make plays all over the field, whether that’s throw it deep, throw it intermediate or throw it short,” he said.

“I think I’ve been able to do all those things since I’ve been in college. I’m very accurate and I can understand defenses. I’ve done a good job of not turning the ball over and I’m making the plays when I’ve needed to.”

Johnson, who completed at least 60% of his passes in three of his four seasons, enjoyed his best year at LSU in 2021. In that season, Johnson finished with 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s hoping for similar success in Lindsey’s offense.

“Seeing the last few quarterbacks come through here was a big part of (me coming to UNC),” Johnson said. “I’m excited about being here, I’m excited about playing for these guys. It’s been a lot of fun being here in Chapel Hill for the last month.”

Will Max Johnson or Conner Harrell start for UNC football?

Even with Johnson on the roster, sophomore Conner Harrell will have a chance to compete for UNC’s starting job.

Harrell made his first career start at the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, completing 22 of 33 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 30-10 loss to West Virginia. He also had 75 rushing yards.

“The best part about getting Max is, he’s only going to make Conner better,” Suddes said. “We still love Conner. Those two guys are going to battle it out going into the spring. … (Johnson is) gonna really help us and push that quarterback room along.”

Focused on controlling what he can control, Johnson is ready for the challenge.

“It’s one day at a time. It's to make the most of that moment, that play on that day,” he said. “Not get too high, not get too low and take what they give you – whether that’s the deep shot or checking it down. Just affecting players around you and leading.”

