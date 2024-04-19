UNC football makes cut for 2026 quarterback

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program took a step forward in the recruitment for a quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.

On Thursday, Florida native Noah Grubbs cut his list of schools from 24 total offers down to 10 finalists. Grubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he will focus on UNC, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and UCF.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Florida native received an offer from North Carolina in late 2023. With UNC entering the mix, they have made a push for Grubbs and now take the next step in his recruitment.

Grubbs is one of the top quarterbacks not only in Florida but in the 2026 recruiting class.

The news also comes just a few days before Grubbs is set to visit North Carolina this weekend to take in the spring game. He’s also visited Michigan (March 24th), Miami (March 30th), Florida (April 2nd) and Alabama (April 5th-6th).

If the Tar Heels want to land Grubbs, they are going to need to beat out some elite programs in the process. It won’t be easy but a commitment would be a huge get for the future plans at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire