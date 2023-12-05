UNC football loses linebacker to transfer portal

For the second time in three days, the North Carolina Tar Heels are losing a linebacker to the transfer portal.

After Deuce Caldwell entered the portal on Sunday, his teammate Sebastian Cheeks is making the same decision. Cheeks took to X (Formerly Twitter) to announce he was entering his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The Evanston, Illinois native used a redshirt this season after appearing in three games in 2022. He appeared in eight games this season for UNC, recording just one tackle.

Cheeks was a little buried on the depth chart and with playing time being scarce, finding an opportunity elsewhere is something he’s pursuing.

Thank You TarHeel Nation! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/adiAEnqzPG — sebastian cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) December 5, 2023

The linebacker committed to North Carolina as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, picking the Tar Heels over programs like Michigan, Illinois, and Oregon who also recruited him.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire