UNC football lands official visit from RB committed to SEC powerhouse

The North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to pull off an impressive flip on a running back recruit that is currently committed to an SEC powerhouse. And they are taking the first step in the process.

Georgia running back commit Bo Walker has been committed to the Bulldogs since October of 2023. But recently, Walker has taken other visits including one to Alabama and Georgia Tech. Now, he has one set for North Carolina this Summer, an interesting twist in his recruitment.

On Walker’s 247Sports recruiting profile, a visit is listed on June 14th for Chapel Hill. He will also visit Georgia Tech on June 7th and Louisville on June 21st.

So where do things stand for the Bulldogs recruit? In an interview, after he visited Alabama, Walker downplayed anything serious in terms of a potential decommitment. Here is what he told UGA Sports:

“I mean really nothing,” Walker said when asked what Georgia has to do to keep him committed. “I really feel like I’m locked in with Georgia.”

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back is an Ellenwood, Georgia native that is listed as a four-star recruit and ranked No. 381 nationally, No. 30 running back and the No. 41 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports rankings.

North Carolina has a top 20 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle as of now with 10 commitments. Adding Walker would boost that class and potentially give the Tar Heels a potential replacement for Omarion Hampton.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire