UNC football lands four-star edge rusher in 2025 class

Zack Pearson
·1 min read

Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

On Friday, four-star edge rusher Austin Alexander pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels. He picked North Carolina over finalists Kentucky, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Wisconsin.  Alexander had a total of 29 offers in his recruitment and was highly sought after.

In the end, it was the Tar Heels that won out to land the Kentucky native and add a big piece to their 2025 recruiting class, boosting the defensive side of the football. It’s also been a long time since UNC landed a commitment from a player in the state of Kentucky, potentially a good sign moving forward.

The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Alexanders is ranked No. 381 nationally, the No. 42 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He becomes the eighth commitment for UNC in the 2025 cycle, as their class is ranked No. 17 nationally. With a lot of time left to go, it’s a good step forward for Brown and the class with the potential to add a lot more.

