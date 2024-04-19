UNC football lands four-star edge rusher in 2025 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program received some great news ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

On Friday, four-star edge rusher Austin Alexander pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels. He picked North Carolina over finalists Kentucky, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Wisconsin. Alexander had a total of 29 offers in his recruitment and was highly sought after.

In the end, it was the Tar Heels that won out to land the Kentucky native and add a big piece to their 2025 recruiting class, boosting the defensive side of the football. It’s also been a long time since UNC landed a commitment from a player in the state of Kentucky, potentially a good sign moving forward.

The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Alexanders is ranked No. 381 nationally, the No. 42 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star EDGE Austin Alexander has committed to North Carolina🐏 Read: https://t.co/fzwHxlGlZp pic.twitter.com/gJ9wEIu92x — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 19, 2024

He becomes the eighth commitment for UNC in the 2025 cycle, as their class is ranked No. 17 nationally. With a lot of time left to go, it’s a good step forward for Brown and the class with the potential to add a lot more.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire