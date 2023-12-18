UNC football lands commitment from tight end Jake Johnson

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels have added a big piece to their offense out of the transfer portal on Monday.

With the transfer portal visit window closing on Monday for the holidays, it’s expected that several players will start to announce their decisions on what school they will be transferring to. And Monday morning brought some good news for the football program.

Tight end Jake Johnson, the brother of North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson, has committed to the Tar Heels. He will join his brother in this offense after Max transferred just a few weeks back from Texas A&M.

Johnson just recently visited North Carolina and it was enough for him to follow his brother and make his decision.

In 2023, Johnson played in all 12 of Texas A&M’s games, finishing with 24 catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

North Carolina will likely return John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit to the tight end room next season but has already lost Kamari Morales. The addition of Johnson will give the Tar Heels offense a boost at that spot.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire