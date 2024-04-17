UNC basketball named a ‘big player’ in recruitment for five-star prospect

Hubert Davis and North Carolina are still navigating the transfer portal to build the roster for the 2024-25 season. They are also keeping tabs on recruits in the 2025 recruiting class as well.

UNC doesn’t have a single commit yet in the 2025 class but it’s still very early in the cycle for the class. They do have offers out to several prospects, including some of the best in the class. And one of those prospects is five-star power forward Koa Peat.

The Arizona native is a top 5 prospect and the Tar Heels are reportedly a ‘big player’ in his recruitment. Here is what Eric Bossi wrote on Peat’s recruitment during the USA Basketball Final Four minicamp:

Easily the most physically imposing member of the bunch and also the highest ranked at No. 5 overall in 2025, Peat was outstanding from beginning to end. While his strength and broad shoulders are certainly beneficial, Peat has off-the-charts instincts as a passer, defender and rebounder. He’s got as strong of hands as any player in the class, always competes and just finds ways to get a lot of things done. The biggest key with Peat remains developing the jump shot. If he gets that straightened out, the dimension added would make a dude who is already a tough matchup virtually impossible to stop. Arizona, North Carolina, Texas and UCLA feel like the biggest players in his recruitment at this juncture.

The Tar Heels being this involved is no surprise as they have been in pursuit of Peat for a while now. The recruit continues to elevate his game and with a need on the wing, he’s become a priority for them.

Let’s see how deep they get into this recruitment.

