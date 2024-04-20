UNC basketball picks up crystal ball prediction for transfer portal target

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program is hosting a big transfer portal target on campus this weekend as Belmont’s Cade Tyson is in Chapel Hill. It’s the first visit for UNC in terms of prospects in the transfer portal and the hope is that they can eventually land Tyson.

On Friday, they picked up a crystal ball prediction for Tyson in his recruitment which is great news.

National recruiting analyst Travis Branham of 247Sports logged a crystal ball for the Tar Heels in Tyson’s recruitment, the lone prediction so far. The prediction came in the afternoon which is a great sign moving forward.

Tyson was one of the first players North Carolina was connected to this offseason as he decided to leave Belmont.

The wing put together a breakout season for Belmont in 2023-24, averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the three-point line. That came a year after he averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the three-point line.

With a need on the wing for some shooting, landing Tyson would be huge for the Tar Heels no matter the role he will eventually have either off the bench or as a potential starter.

