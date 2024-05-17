Unbeaten Leverkusen facing three finals in a week, says Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has his team on course for a treble (INA FASSBENDER)

Unbeaten Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are facing three finals in one week in their bid for a treble, coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

Leverkusen are on a season-long unbeaten run of 50 games, already breaking a 59-year-old UEFA record.

Leverkusen can become the first 'invincible' team in Bundesliga history by avoiding defeat at home against Augsburg on Saturday.

Alonso's men face Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday, followed by the German Cup final against second-division Kaiserslautern three days later.

"Tomorrow is our first final," Alonso said. "We can achieve something historic.

"To stay unbeaten in the Bundesliga -- we'll be the first team and we'll be a part of history."

Leverkusen will be presented with the Bundesliga trophy for the first time in their history after Saturday's match.

Long derided as "Neverkusen" for often finishing second and never winning a top-flight crown, Leverkusen are close to a remarkable treble.

"(We are) not thinking about Wednesday (Europa League final) -- we're thinking about tomorrow and about Augsburg," Alonso insisted.

The Spaniard, who is in his first full season as a head coach, said his players "don't have time" to celebrate "too much" on Saturday.

"We can celebrate with our fans, but from Monday we need to be fully focused on our final week.

"They're professional and I don't need to tell them. We need to be intelligent."

Alonso said star midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has not started in the league for five games, had overcome a leg injury and "can start" against Augsburg.

"There are no limitations for tomorrow. He feels much better and doesn't have any pain."

